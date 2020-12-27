The State Parks Commission is in the midst of discussions about whether public lands, includ…

More Information

To register for the Jan. 26 meeting or to comment online: parks.state.wa.us/1168/Navy-proposal

Send comments by email to Commission@parks.wa.gov or by mail to WSPRC, Attn: Becki Ellison, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, 98504

To attend the 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 meeting, visit tvw.org or call 888-788-0099 using Webinar ID: 979 7491 6906.