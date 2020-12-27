The State Parks Commission determined last week that should the Navy be allowed to conduct special operations training at Camano Island State Park and 27 others the training would not cause significant environmental harm if certain conditions are met.
Those conditions outlined in what is called a mitigated determination of non-significance include avoiding active restoration sites, avoiding protected plant and animal species, and not training during nesting seasons for sensitive birds.
State Parks also proposes conditions on the Navy proposal, including that it not bring real weapons into the parks, not spy on park users, and that it coordinate training dates and locations with tribes.
Public comments on the determination are being accepted online, by email and by mail through Jan. 6, and a special public comment meeting is set for 4 p.m. Jan. 26. The State Parks Commission will next discuss the Navy’s plans at its Jan. 28 meeting.
The majority of the 384 written comments State Parks has received on the issue as of Dec. 18 oppose allowing the training because of impacts to user privacy and experiences, as well as impacts to natural resources.
Fifteen comments submitted were specific to Camano Island Pass State Park — some supporting, some opposing and others supporting the Navy's plan with conditions, such as not using the park during peak summer weekends and not using the boat launch.
According to the Navy's proposal, a training at Camano Island State Park could look something like this: A small submersible carrying eight Navy SEAL trainees approaches the shoreline at day or night. Trainees would exit water, cross the beach and quietly transition to land-based activities. Trainees would hike to a designated observation point where they are taught the techniques for conducting reconnaissance without alerting anyone to their presence or location. Trainees would remain undetected for a period of time with the goal of leaving no trace of their presence behind.
The Navy said the focus for those taking part in training would be on staying silent and still after choosing a hiding place. Those skills could save their lives on a real mission.
