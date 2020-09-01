More local families are choosing to home-school their children this year.
Stanwood-Camano School District’s home-school program — Saratoga School — has seen a surge in enrollment, largely driven by the pandemic, district officials said.
“It’s certainly COVID-related,” said Principal Ryan Ovenell, who oversees the district's alternative learning programs including Lincoln Hill High, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School. “We know more of these families are going to choose to home school now and go back when there’s a vaccine or it’s safe.”
During the past eight years, Saratoga School had an average of 125 students enrolled. As of Aug. 28, there were 365 students enrolled in the program.
“We continue to take calls and meetings (about enrollment) each day,” Ovenell said. “It’s a trend we’re seeing happen throughout the state.”
To accommodate Saratoga’s growth, three more teachers transferred to the home-school program, bringing the total to 10 staff. More staff may be needed.
Though still enrolled in school, the state funds the district at a lower rate for those students — about 13% less.
“We will likely be receiving fewer state dollars, but it’s certainly manageable,” said Steve Lidgard, district business and finance director..
As of Aug. 28, the total enrollment at the district’s five elementary schools is below projections, Lidgard said.
“We’re still trying to reach out to parents,” he said.
The district is starting school Thursday under a mostly online model that’s more robust than what was offered in spring, school officials said. Some groups of students — such as kindergartners, English language learners and those in special education programs — will receive some in-person instruction in school buildings.
However, district officials are seeing some families enroll their children in private online schools.
Staff is contacting those families who may not know that the district has offered flexible learning opportunities such as a remote learning program similar to private online academies for several years, Ovenell said.
"Our district can offer the same thing and in their home district," Ovenell said. "Usually about 60% of our graduating seniors (at Lincoln Hill High) are part of the remote learning program, so it's not a foreign thing."
Other families are choosing private schools that will offer in-person instruction. Nearby are Mount Vernon Christian and Immaculate Conception Regional School.
While Gov. Jay Inslee recommended last month that all schools begin the school year online, he did not make it a mandate. However, schools must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines, such as mask-wearing and social distance requirements.
Mount Vernon Christian has already seen enrollment increase by about 90 students, nearly one-third of its usual about 300-student population.
“The enrollment level is changing daily,” Lidgard said of the Stanwood-Camano district. “And we think it might keep changing even into the first few weeks of school.”
