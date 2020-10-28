With six days left until Election Day, more than half of Washington state voters have already returned their ballots.
The Secretary of State’s office reports 2,560,531 ballots (52.6%) were turned in as of 5 p.m. Oct. 27. There are 4,828,253 registered voters in the state.
That’s a stark difference from 2016 when the percent of returned ballots at the same point was just around 13.5%. A total of 78.76% voted in the 2016 general election.
In Island County, 36,772 of the 62,561 ballots (58.5%) have been returned — the sixth-highest rate of return of the state’s 39 counties. There were 424 rejected ballots so far, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
In Snohomish County, 264,934 of the 513,312 ballots (51.3%) have made their way back to the county elections office. There have been 2,449 rejected ballots so far, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
The majority of rejected ballots are due to signatures not matching. Voters can still contact election workers in the county auditor offices to verify their signatures and make their vote count.
To see if your ballot has been received and is in good standing, enter your name at voter.votewa.gov.
Across the state, about two-thirds of ballots have been returned through drop boxes and about one-third have come back by mail, Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman said.
Election officials have said they believe the turnout is likely to be higher than 84.6% — the record set in 2008.
In response to worries about election interference, Wyman said that despite the disinformation circulating from bad actors, there has been no indication of compromise to the state’s elections system.
“We continually work with state and federal security experts, and are actively partnering with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI throughout this election cycle to monitor the threat landscape and enhance our security stance,” Wyman said in a news release last week.
Voters can cast ballots up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, by using an official ballot drop box. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3.
