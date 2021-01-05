More women than ever before in positions of leadership in Stanwood-Camano area

Women in the Stanwood-Camano area have been breaking barriers and glass ceilings for decades. Women took the majority of local government leadership positions for the first time in 2018.
It's a trend that’s been growing in the Stanwood-Camano area in recent years, much faster than at the national level.
In 1980, local women held two of 17 local government leadership positions — Stanwood-Camano School Board members, school superintendent, Stanwood City Council members, Stanwood mayor, Stanwood city administrator and Island County commissioners.
In 2000, four women were part of that 17-member group.
This year, women hold the majority at 58% — 10 of the 17 local government leadership positions.
For perspective, the U.S. population is 50.8% female, but women only make up about 25% of leadership positions in federal government. A quarter of U.S. senators are women now, compared to just 2% in 1991.
Locally, women also lead the two chambers of commerce, a growing number of businesses and several large nonprofits.
“I find it to be very unique, especially because it’s such a small population —about 7,500 people in Stanwood and about 15,000 people on the island — that's a pretty small community to have so many women leaders,” said Kathy Moe, executive director of the Stanwood Camano Food Bank.
Women comprise 47% of the U.S. workforce, earn the majority of undergraduate degrees and hold about half the professional-level jobs, yet their numbers continue to be much smaller as government and business leaders across the nation.
What's different here?
It’s likely a mix of reasons, ranging from population to inspiration, said Janet St. Clair, who was elected as Island County commissioner in 2018, making an all-female three-member board.
“There's a significant amount of women who are willing to start second careers and move into community or public service,” said St. Clair, who noted the average age of a Camano Island resident is 55 — about 18 years older than the state average of 37.
She also credits local women such as former state Sen. Mary Margaret Haugen, who in 1980 was a school board member, for inspiring women to step up.
“I think it is because we are only now seeing ourselves in positions of power and seeing those opportunities open up as others go before us,” St. Clair said.
Joining the ranks
After the Nov. 3 election, more women are joining the ranks statewide. In Washington, 41.5% of the representatives in the state Legislature are women, up from 32.7% in 2009.
“I would like it to not be remarkable that there are women leaders,” said St. Clair, “I would like it to be just accepted. ... I hope that as my granddaughter grows that, that is the world that they get to live in and serve as leaders in.”
St. Clair still hears stories from women running for public office who are faced with questions like: “How are you going to do this job and to raise your children?”
“When do we ever ask men those questions?” St. Clair said.
It's been 100 years since the women's suffrage movement fought for voting rights and 55 years since the Voting Rights Act banned racial discrimination in voting practices.
Women still face a gender wage gap and represent smaller numbers in business and government leadership, though they make up nearly half of the U.S. labor force.
In 2018, women held only 10% of executive positions, according to the Pew Research Institute. And in 2020, women only held 22.6% of community board seats across the country, according to the national advocacy group 2020 Women on Boards.
The road to equality here in Washington has been more advanced than the rest of the country, but it hasn’t been easy.
“This is an exciting time we are seeing those shifts, but that doesn’t mean they're gone; those barriers are still there for us,” St. Clair said.
Helen Price Johnson, who was elected the first female Island County commissioner in 2008 and who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate this year, believes having more women in leadership roles is long overdue and encourages younger women to seek those roles.
She brings up a quote from the documentary, Becoming, about former First Lady Michelle Obama being the nation's first Black first lady. In it, a little girl asked her if she always wanted to be first lady, and she said, “I didn't know I could be.”
“That’s where having role models helps younger women see they too have that capacity; that it is something they can do,” Price Johnson said.
Four years after the Obamas left the White House, another woman of color, Kamala Harris, is set to become the first female vice president of the United States.
Jumping hurdles
Stanwood voters elected their first female mayor, Diane White, in 2006. Then last year, voters elected Elizabeth Callaghan, who became the second female mayor.
“It is really a majority of women who are (working at City Hall),” said Callaghan, adding that she was encouraged as a young woman to go after whatever she wanted to do.
Jennifer Ferguson, the Stanwood city administrator, and Patricia Love, the community development director, now work with Callaghan to help navigate the city through a period of unprecedented growth and a global pandemic.
Ferguson, who has been in public service for 30 years, said women still face plenty of hurdles in advancing into leadership positions.
“I had experienced (barriers) along the road because the glass ceiling is real,” she said.
Jean Shumate took over as Stanwood-Camano School District superintendent in 2001.
When she first came to the School District as a superintendent, a community member told her that women couldn't be superintendents.
“I didn’t let that bother me. I've been in my career for 44 years. … I just have learned to not get caught up in those types of comments and not let them bother me,” Shumate said. “I just continue to do my job as best as I can and hope to always be recognized for that.”
Now, women hold three of the five elected school board seats, including two newly elected in 2019 and board President Natalie Hagglund.
Leading in business
While political leadership has more women in leadership roles, female business leaders remain scarce across the nation. Just 5.1% of U.S. CEOs and 11.5% of top company executives are women, according to the Pew Research Center.
But there was recent advancement. In November, the Wall Street Journal reported that late 2020 saw a record 41 female CEOs running Fortune 500 companies.
The Stanwood-Camano area was already a trendsetter in business, too. According to U.S. Census data, there were 142 women-owned businesses in the Stanwood-Camano area in 2012.
Elaine Traversi, Stanwood Chamber of Commerce executive director, said Stanwood continues to see more women entrepreneurs.
“I definitely noticed a trend,” Traversi said. “A lot of our business owners that are members of the chambers are women-owned businesses.”
Some women in Stanwood have long lines of female leaders in their families, such as Traci Smith, owner of Picnic Pantry. She has owned her business since the 1990s, and the entrepreneur lifestyle started with her grandmother.
“I feel like the Stanwood-Camano area has even more female business owners, leaders and people of influence in our area,” Smith said.
In 2017, 36% of all businesses in the U.S., from small ones to high-profile startups, were owned by women, according to the state Department of Commerce.
Jessica McCready, executive director of the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce, remembers a time when, as one of the only women executives, she was often treated like an assistant.
“So I was often asked to go get coffee … you look back on that just with a different perspective,” she said. “I was young, and I was female and I did. I would go get coffee because I thought I was just being nice. But you look back at it and think ‘why was I the one getting people coffee?’”
Now, McCready said women in the Stanwood-Camano area are increasingly taking charge.
“We have a lot of women business owners in the area that are obviously leaders in the community, as well,” she said.
Changing times
In the Stanwood-Camano area, many nonprofits are led by women, such as the Camano Center, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation and the Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano.
While times are changing, Kathy Moe remembers when women didn't have as many options as men. A pregnant working woman did not have maternity leave or a guarantee she could return to her job after giving birth.
Moe, now 60, said she had to go back to work when her baby was three weeks old.
The Paid Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 gave women more protections.
“You have a lot more options at 20 now than I had at 20,” Moe said.
While gender equality issues remain a concern in the U.S., the Stanwood-Camano area seems to be embracing women in leadership roles, those interviewed by the Stanwood Camano News said.
“I think there are negatives in any industry of being a woman — at a time where people don’t think you are as competent as a male in that role. But I have not felt that here in the Stanwood-Camano area,” said Bonnie Eckley, executive director of the Camano Center.
Eckley, also a small business owner, said she thinks women soon will step into even more leadership roles across the nation.
“It's just as we start breaking down barriers and having things such as a vice president that’s a woman,” Eckley said. “I think it helps our children learn: 'Hey I can do that.'”
