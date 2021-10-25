Stanwood-Camano School District has put four employees on leave over the governor’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
District officials said 83.4% of the 729 employees are vaccinated and 115 received exemptions — 110 of those were religious exemptions.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, between 60%-69% of eligible people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, below the Snohomish County total of about 76%, according to the most recent Snohomish Health District data.
Workers in school settings were required to be vaccinated or receive an exemption by Oct. 18, according to a proclamation from Gov. Jay Inslee.
Those who have exemptions are required to follow extra safety measures, including double-masking and on-site COVID testing.
All substitutes and workers at the schools must also meet the vaccine requirement. The district continues to look for people to help fill staffing shortages in transportation, custodial, food services and teaching.
Statewide, more than 1,800 government workers have been fired, resigned or retired due to the vaccination mandate, according to data released last week.
The latest numbers released by the governor’s Office of Financial Management show that about 3% of the state’s approximately 63,000-person workforce that was covered by the mandate have left their jobs, and the cases of another 4.6% — or 2,887 — are pending because they are either in the process of receiving a job accommodation, are planning to retire, are getting vaccinated or are awaiting separation from their agency.
Of the 1,887 who are no longer employed, 1,696 were fired, 112 resigned and 79 retired.
Of those who remain employed, the state said that 95% were vaccinated, not including the 1,927 who got either a medical or religious exemption and an accommodation to stay on the job.
Meanwhile, case counts, hospital admissions and hospital occupancy across Washington have declined, yet remain high. Hospitals continue to operate at or near full capacity, and projections suggest high levels of occupancy are likely to continue through the fall months.
“We’re hopeful that the declines we’ve seen in the last few weeks will continue, but that will only be possible if vaccination rates continue to increase and we continue wearing masks,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, state epidemiologist for communicable diseases. “Our individual choices over the next several weeks will determine whether hospitals are able to return to a sustainable level of operations by the end of December.”
Spread the news: Roughly three in every four eligible people in @SnoCounty ages 12+ now have at least begun vaccination against #COVID19 and more than 3,800 completed the series in the last 7 days. Take your shot: https://t.co/JNVmb3keHm pic.twitter.com/QU2DAo9zdg— SnoHD (@SnoHD) October 22, 2021
Local COVID cases
Cases of COVID-19 in the Stanwood-Camano community remain near-record highs.
The Snohomish County rate of new COVID cases increased to 351 per 100,000 people, up from 331 the week before and the first increase in seven weeks, according to data released Monday, Oct. 25.
There were nine COVID-related deaths in Snohomish County last week, and there were 16 people on a ventilator as of Monday.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 68 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — up from 55 the week before, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Camano recorded 37 new cases last week, down from 47 the week before, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 105. Since Aug. 1, the Stanwood-Camano area has seen 1,469 COVID cases. In the 17 months prior, the community had recorded 1,792 cases.
In Island County, the COVID case rate dropped to 223 infections per 100,000 residents from Oct. 7-20, Island County Public Health officials said Oct. 21.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue is hosting a vaccine clinic 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Camano Center.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 27 new COVID cases detected from Oct. 13-19 requiring 83 people to quarantine. No classes were in remote learning.
