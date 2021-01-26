A civil trial is scheduled for a 2018 Stanwood homicide case after the mother of a man shot by police filed to sue the county last month.
In December, Paula Dow filed a civil action for $5 million in damages against Snohomish County and three county law enforcement officers, deputies Kevin Pelleboer, William Westsik and Sgt. Chad Gwordske.
Westsik fatally shot her 43-year-old son Adam Christopher Jensen on Sept. 9, 2018. The incident occurred after his girlfriend, Isabel Craig, called for help during a domestic violence incident in her home on Port Susan Place in Stanwood.
The trial is scheduled for March 2022.
The incident was originally evaluated by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, which analyzed the scene and independently interviewed Craig and the officers. The SMART team consists of detectives from various agencies who investigate police use-of-force incidents.
Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Cornell concluded Westsik used deadly force without malice in an effort to protect himself and others against a knife-wielding and advancing Jensen, according to the SMART report.
The lawsuit contends officers intentionally used excessive force and alleges that Jensen posed no threat when he was tased, shot and killed. After he was shot, he was given no emergency medical aid after he fell down the stairs, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states that Jensen struggled with bipolar disorder.
Jensen's mother says she’s suffered mental anguish and loss from her son’s unnecessary death.
According to the dispatch transcript, Isabel Craig called 911 at 2:40 a.m. Sept. 9, 2018, from her home on Port Susan Place to report that her boyfriend had hurt her and wouldn't leave.
She told the dispatcher that Jensen had a knife and was suicidal. Jensen could be heard saying he was going to die by police tonight, according to the transcript.
According to interviews in the SMART report, Craig led two officers upstairs, while one waited at foot of the stairs. Craig then shut herself in an upstairs bedroom with her sleeping children. Pelleboer told Jensen to come out and talk.
Jensen reportedly was tased in the arm after he walked out of the bedroom but kept coming as the officers retreated to the stairs. Westsik shouted a warning, caught on the home's hall "nanny" camera, then shot Jensen four times.
A toxicology analysis indicated that at the time of death, Jensen had recently consumed alcohol and marijuana.
