A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday night on Camano Island.
Christian A. Roper, 45, of Camano Island, died when he failed to negotiate a curve on S. West Camano Drive near Hagen Road just north of Cama Beach State Park just before 8 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
Roper was traveling south on his 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he lost control, crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan head-on, according to troopers.
Roper was ejected and died at the scene, according to WSP. He was wearing a helmet.
The 37-year-old minivan driver, also a Camano resident, was injured but released at the scene, troopers said.
