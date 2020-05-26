When Mount St. Helens erupted 40 years ago, residents around Stanwood and Camano Island heard the blasts.
The sky filled with debris, turning day into night. A thick layer of ash dumped on Eastern Washington, forcing roads, businesses and schools to close. Ash ruined cars and machinery.
The U.S. Geologic Survey says the eruption fed a towering plume of ash for more than nine hours, and winds carried the ash hundreds of miles. The lahar, or mudflow, surged down in rivers, carrying boulders, logs and anything that got in the way. Forests, bridges, roads and buildings were destroyed. Fifty-seven people died.
“It’s one of those catalytic events that is etched in our memory. It’s changed the way we view natural disasters in the Northwest ever since,” said filmmaker Michael Lienau of Camano Island.
The 40th anniversary of Mount St. Helen’s eruption is significant because many people still remember it; it’s not lost in history. But with each decade since 1980, fewer people know first-hand how devastating it was, he said.
Lienau remembers the event well because he was on the mountain when it blew the second time.
First-hand experience
At 20 years old, Lienau thought he had life figured out. During high school in Klamath Falls, Oregon, he worked for an NBC affiliate television station. He planned to be a Hollywood filmmaker.
During the months before the Mount St. Helens’ big eruption, he freelanced footage of the mountain to major news outlets, like ABC, NBC and CBS. After Mount St. Helens erupted on May 18, 1980, Lienau grabbed his equipment and joined Otto Sieber’s Hard Hat Photo-Cine film crew to be the first on the ground on May 24.
Lienau jumped out of a helicopter with the crew of five into a deadly silent landscape. The trees were knocked down by that powerful first explosion and covered in thick, hot ash.
The plan was that the crew would film for four hours and then the helicopter would come back to get them. But magnetic ash confused compasses, and the helicopter couldn’t find the crew.
Around 2 a.m. on May 25, the mountain erupted a second time, trapping the castaways in a hellish landscape full of frigid fog.
On day four, it cleared enough for a search. Rescuers in helicopters searched the mountain below, looking down, unable to see the lost crew above.
"When they left, my heart sank," Lienau said.
Kneeling on a rocky outcropping, he called upon his Christian upbringing and prayed. He pledged his life to service, if God would spare it.
One lone helicopter driver felt an hunch to go back one more time, this time higher, up the next ravine. He spotted Lienau on a rock and rescued the group.
“We had been trapped up there for four days. I was not prepared for it at all. It humbled me and changed my priorities. It shifted me, I found purpose in life through that experience,” Lienau said.
His near-death experience changed his life, turning his focus from Hollywood to disasters like volcanoes, earthquakes, tornados and pandemics — and how to prepare for them.
“I’ve become known as the disaster guy. I show up, and something will happen,” he said.
He became an independent filmmaker, focused on understanding volcanoes, earthquakes and all kinds of disasters. He sees similarities in today's COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, a lot of people are having to change their lifestyles because of COVID. Life can change, dramatically in a blink of an eye,” he said.
Volcano science evolves
Mount St. Helen's eruption led to an explosion of volcanic and earthquake information in the science world.
According to the USGS, Mount St. Helens turned out to be an ideal laboratory to study volcanic activity. The1980 eruption was the first large explosive eruption studied by scientists using modern volcanology.
The debris avalanche opened the cone, and scientists were able to inspect its interior. They learned the importance of using many monitoring tools to track unrest and eruption activity and to develop early warning systems. Geologists, seismologists, geophysicists, hydrologists, geochemists and biologists started to integrate their research, monitoring and communication.
“Scientists have much more sensitive and sophisticated equipment and have learned a great deal more about volcanoes. Predictions are more accurate, although volcanoes are still unpredictable,” Lienau said.
Monitoring is safer now. Scientists used to trek into a crater to place equipment and to observe. Now they send in drones, he said.
Documenting disaster
Lienau’s film, “The Fire Below Us: Remembering Mount St. Helens,” documented and reenacted what happened from several points of view, including scientists, the film crew, plus two people who were swept away in the Lehar. The film aired on PBS, then reran after the 2004 Indian Ocean Sumatra Earthquake due to widespread interest.
This film led people to ask Lienau, what about the volcano in my backyard, Mount Baker, Mount Rainier? So he jumped in the car with a scientist and created a tour of the “Fire Mountains of the West.”
“We’re one of the most volcanically active nations in the world,” he said. “There are dozens of these volcanoes on the West Coast.”
Stanwood’s backyard volcano is Glacier Peak. USGS says it tends to erupt violently. Due east of Arlington, Glacier Peak has the potential to send lahars down the Stillaguamish and Skagit river valleys.
Lienau moved his family to Hawaii for seven years while documenting the lava flows of Kilauea, the second-largest volcanic eruption in U.S. history next to Mount St. Helens. He returned to Camano Island last summer.
He says a much bigger eruption than Kilauea or Mount St. Helens could happen anytime right here in the Northwest. He explains it in his film, “Cascadia, Hidden Fire.”
The 700-mile Cascadia Subduction Zone is where the oceanic plate is forced with great pressure under the continental plate just off the coast. This subduction zone runs from Vancouver Island, B.C. to northern California. Scientists found evidence that historically, giant earthquakes have ripped along the entire subduction zone simultaneously, from one end to the other, causing land to buckle and sink or rise every few hundred years. The last one in 1700 sent a huge tidal wave to Japan.
“We are in the window of a time when a major earthquake could be unleashed at any minute,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when.”
He says that most people will probably survive, so it’s best to prepare so that quality of life will be good when the ground stops moving.
“I believe in my lifetime, I could see another eruption. This is a living, dynamic planet. Earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis — they’re all interactive and connected,” Lienau said.
He attributes all of these geological forces as part of what makes the Earth a livable, breathable, habitable place, rich with life.
“Planet Earth is truly a rare planet. There’s no place like home.”
