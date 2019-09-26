The National Weather Service is warning that the mountains could get snow Friday through Sunday.
“Campers and hikers need to be aware of the change to much colder and wintry weather in the mountains,” an announcement from the weather service’s Seattle office states.
The forecast calls for Mount Baker, the North Cascades and the Olympics to see a dusting.
Areas in east Skagit County and near Washington Pass in Okanogan County may see 4-6 inches, according to the weather service.
That means Highway 20 may get slick east of Marblemount.
The snow is forecast to fall in areas above 3,500 feet of elevation, where temperatures are forecast to dip into the 20s. At lower elevations, lows may reach into the 30s and 40s as well.
A quick moving system dropped a little bit of light rain across Seattle this morning, with heavier amounts found in other parts of the area. After a few more showers this morning, dry weather is expected for the afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/LGbfLUR7qN— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 26, 2019
Morning! Heading across a mountain pass this weekend? It could be interesting up there so be prepared:🔸Follow @SnoqualmiePass & @wsdot_passes 🔸Check our winter travel page: https://t.co/7f7lfCpLtY https://t.co/MUk04rFJip— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 26, 2019
Here's the latest expected snow amounts for the 48 period from early Friday morning to early Sunday morning. Much of the snowfall in Cascades will occur between Friday afternoon and late morning on Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/ye5A0CwhAP— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 26, 2019
⚠️ Reminder: KATX (Camano Island) Radar will be out of service beginning on Monday, September 30 through approximately Friday, October 11. This phase will require the radar dome to be removed! Surrounding radars will remain in service. #wawx #seattle #radar pic.twitter.com/04fQ3RaHiX— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 26, 2019
