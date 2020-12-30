Filmed on Whidbey Island, “The Hour After Westerly” has navigated film festivals despite the pandemic. Now award-winning Los Angeles filmmakers Nate Bell and Andrew Morehouse are offering it to home viewers for free through Jan. 17.
The 25-minute film portrays Davis Harwell, a meticulous man whose life has grown comfortably dull. But when he nods off at the wheel and wakes up a full hour later with no memory of what happened to him, he becomes enmeshed in a tantalizing mystery.
Because of his family ties, Bell chose Whidbey Island to film this odd story. As secrets surface, local viewers may get a special thrill of recognizing landmarks and locations.
To watch the film, visit: https://tinyurl.com/HourAfterWesterly.
