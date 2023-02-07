A crowd of over 100 art and history enthusiasts gathered at an old Camano Island fire hall Saturday morning to celebrate the memory of a thriving town that once graced the northwest shores of the island.
Prospering well into the 1900s, the bustling little town was known as Camano City.
According to Stanwood Camano News archives, in its heyday, the community included two hotels, stores, schoolhouse, wharf, boatyard and a number of residences.
Camano City’s economic engine was fueled by the timber industry, and jobs were plentiful at an industrious mill that utilized a narrow-gauge railroad for hauling logs out of the woods.
To commemorate its impressive past, the Camano Schoolhouse Foundation hosted the weekend event at the Camano City Fire Hall to unveil a historical view of the Camano City waterfront by renowned Camano Island artist Jack Gunter.
The foundation has been the driving force behind the ongoing effort to restore and preserve the 117-year-old Camano City Schoolhouse as well as the fire hall next door, which was built in 1946.
The buildings are located on Orchid Road near what was once the center of Camano City.
Gunter, who owns Jack Gunter Art & Design Gallery on Camano Island, said painting the mural was his way of giving back.
“The foundation provided space in the fire hall to display my art installation 'Secrets of the Mount Vernon Culture' for 18 months,” he said. “When they asked me to paint a mural depicting Camano City, I readily agreed.”
After opening remarks by Camano Foundation President Chuck Durland, black paper was pulled away to reveal the colorful installation on a wall inside the fire hall.
Gunter was well-familiar with the mural’s subject.
“Several years ago, I had researched the history of Camano City for another painting I did for a local family,” he said.
Gunter said the mural, which is 24 feet wide and 4 feet high, is painted in folk art style with acrylic.
It was completed over a six-month period with assistance from Stanwood High School student Zeke Collver.
“Zeke was a tremendous help,” Gunter said. “He is an artist in his own right, and he was invaluable in getting the mural done.”
Collver, 17, said the work was physically challenging, but he was happy to help.
“This was a big project and there was a lot of leaning over because we painted the mural board where it had been put on top of a table,” he said. “I learned a lot from Jack, and I love the way it turned out.”
Chuck Durland was also pleased.
“I think they did a great job and I’m impressed with the scope and all the history of Camano City that was captured,” he said.
Jeanie and Bert Brunzell, who live just down the road from the Fire Hall, were excited to attend the event.
“We moved to Camano Island several years ago and have been learning about the area’s history,” Jeanie Brunzell said. “We live near where the Lactrup dairy farm was located, which from what we understand was an important part of Camano City.”
After a sparkling cider toast honoring the artists, folks mingled while enjoying an array of baked goods.
Many could be seen admiring the captivating mural and its scene of a prosperous time long ago on the shores of Camano Island.
To find out about more about upcoming events at the Camano City Schoolhouse and Fire Hall, visit camanoschoolhouse.org.
