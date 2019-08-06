Camano Island’s two state parks have fun activities every day for kids during the summer. The parks will soon switch to winter programming, so August is a good time for residents to check out park programs. Activities are free, but a Discover Pass is required for parking; one day, $10 or one year, $30.
In addition to weekly events, Low Tide Beach Walks are scheduled on various days, according to the tides.
Camano Island State Park
Amphitheater speakers offer educational presentations on Saturdays through August at the park, 2269 Lowell Point Road, Camano Island.
- The Breath of a Whale: Aug. 10, 7 p.m.
- Star & Planet Gazing: Aug. 24, 8 p.m. at the boat ramp.
- Camano Island Eagles: Aug. 31, 7 p.m.
Cama Beach State Park
Science and music events are scheduled, as well as weekly activities, at the park, 1880 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. For most activities, participants meet at the Cama Beach Store. Check the calendar for any last minute changes to any activity at camabeachfoundation.org/events-calendar.html.
Summer Science Programs
- Flying Contraptions: Mondays, Aug. 12 and 22, 10:30 a.m. Using table wind tunnels, participants design and test different flying contraptions using basic household materials. Participants can investigate how changing design and materials can affect the flight of an object. Best for kids age 7 and older.
- Suited for Space: Monday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m. Small groups design and build “space suits” from household materials to protect a marshmallow astronaut to discover what happens to the human body in space. Participants will test their designs in the vacuum chamber and evaluate their success. Best for kids age 11 and older.
Music at Cama Beach
- Tunes on the Beach: Friday, Aug. 16 at 8:30 p.m. Join a sing-along by the fire on the beach near the boathouse with Gabe Strand & Rattlesnail.
- Family square dance: Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Gabe Strand & Rattlesnail play for circle, square, and contra dances to traditional old time and roots tunes. A live caller teaches the dances outdoors or in the boathouse. No experience necessary; all are welcome.
Regular summer programs at Cama Beach
- Big Bubbles on the Beach: Sundays at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11, 18, 25. Learn to make a super large bubble. With a little practice, all ages can become experts bubble-ologists. Try creating a bubble inside a bubble. Work as a team to make extreme bubbles.
- Crafts: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Meet in the driveway north of the Cama Beach Store. Crafts cover a wide variety such as tree ring medallions, ivy weaving, leather crafts, papermaking, tee shirt painting, and more.
- Discovery Wagon: Mondays & Thursdays at 2 p.m. See a range of native animal skulls and pelts. Children of all ages discover what secrets an animal’s skull can reveal about animal behavior.
- Toy boat building: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet on the south side of the boathouse. Children build and decorate their own toy boat from supplied materials. This is free while a $3 donation is welcome.
- Junior Ranger Program: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. through Aug 27. Past topics have included bats, berries, geocaching.
- Connections with Place - Walk & Explore: Wednesdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Eagles in the Forest Walk: Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m. This year, Camano’s two state parks have active bald eagle nests. Follow the progress as chicks grow, test their wings, and take their first flight.
- Seals and the Salish Sea: Saturdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Learn about sharing the shores with seals, safety for seal pups and a healthy environment for seals.
