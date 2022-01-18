Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week the state is deploying 100 members of the National Guard to hospitals across the state — including in Everett — to help amid an omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
There are plans for additional Federal Emergency Management Agency testing sites in King and Snohomish counties.
Inslee’s office said that with a 75% increase in COVID hospitalizations over the first week of the new year, hospital leaders and physicians have said they are in a crisis.
He said Thursday that there were more than 2,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. About 80% of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.
“Staff shortages have pushed hospitals beyond their capacity,” Inslee said.
National Guard members will be deployed to the emergency departments at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, in addition to hospitals in Yakima, Wenatchee and Spokane.
Most hospitals in the state have also postponed all non-emergency surgeries and procedures for two or three weeks — after the estimated peak of this current COVID wave.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updates to their isolation and quarantine guidance for the general public.
Local COVID situation
COVID cases and hospitalizations continued marching upward in the Stanwood-Camano area.
“About 8% to 10% of the population probably got infected in Snohomish County with omicron in just the last two weeks,” Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District, said in a media briefing last week. “So really staggering numbers that really do blow the lid off prior peaks in the pandemic.”
Snohomish County logged a staggering 13,100 new cases last week, according to the Snohomish Health District data as of Tuesday, Jan. 18.
In addition, hospitalizations in the county climbed to 196 as of Tuesday, about double from two weeks prior.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were a record 510 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the Snohomish Health District.
In Snohomish County as a whole, the COVID case rate soared again, reaching 2,997 cases per 100,000 residents from Jan. 1-15, the Snohomish Health District reported Jan. 18.
Camano recorded a record 188 new cases last week, up from 137 the week prior, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded another all-time high of 698 new infections last week — up from 507 a week prior.
In Island County, the case rate shot up to 1,702 infections per 100,000 residents from Dec. 30-Jan. 12, Island County Public Health officials said Jan. 13.
The Stanwood-Camano School District also reported a record number of new COVID cases with 185 from Jan. 5-11. More than 300 cases have been reported in local schools since Jan. 3.
