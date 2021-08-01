Check out emergency equipment and meet public protectors from various local emergency response agencies 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the Country Store’s west parking lot off of 90th Ave. NW, Stanwood.
Millions of communities in the U.S. and Canada and military bases worldwide will gather on this night for a National Night Out against crime.
It is an annual community-building campaign that promotes public safety, community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make communities safer, caring places to live.
This free event features police cars, boats, fire trucks, ambulances and helicopters, some of which kids can climb into. Police officers, firefighters, medics and other emergency response personnel will be there to meet the public. Free refreshments include hot dogs and soda. Live music and activities for kids will be offered along with more than 20 vendor booths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.