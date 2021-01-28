Following about two hours of deliberations Thursday, the State Parks Commission voted to allow Navy SEAL training in areas of 16 state parks, possibly including Camano Island State Park and Deception Pass State Park.
The seven-member commission voted 4-3 to authorize the director of State Parks to permit Navy training on a park-by-park basis. Permits will include mitigation requirements specific to that particular park.
The Navy originally sought permission to use up to 28 state parks, but the commission approved the Navy’s use of up to 17 parks for the after-dark training. After 90 days, the commission will review its decision to allow training.
State Parks Chair Steve Milner sighed before casting his tie-breaking vote.
"I personally believe it is possible for park visitors and Navy training to coexist under the proposed plan," he said.
Commissioners Ken Bounds, Sophia Danenberg and Diana Perez voted against the proposal.
Each said they generally support the military — Danenberg even sharing that she was born on a military base and considers herself part of a military family — but that they don't feel public lands managed by State Parks are good places for military training.
"I do believe that this will really harm the public's experience in our parks and I do believe the Navy has other options," Danenberg said.
Other commissioners emphasized that the Navy's training might occur on 6% or less of State Parks property and during low-visitation nighttime hours; that impacts from a few dozen military personnel are likely to be small in comparison to the millions of visitors to the parks each year; and that over decades of training already occurring in some parks no public outcry was made.
"I want our men and women in uniform to be the best trained in the world, and if we can safely make a small sliver of our property available for that purpose, then that's what we should do," Commissioner Mark Brown said.
Besides the 90-day review, other mitigation requirements approved Thursday include post-training reports so that State Parks staff can analyze the routes used in order to identify impacts to natural resources, and the reporting of any interaction with the public.
Commissioner Mike Latimer, a Navy veteran who said he immigrated to America from Japan as a child, gave passionate testimony on the issue.
"I don't want to make a decision based on stereotypes, fears and mistruths ... I want to make a decision based on facts," he said. "It is a fact that in over 30 years that Navy SEALs have been conducting training in our state parks, we have never had an incident, and that is exactly the point: To be covert, have stealth and no public contact."
He said the fears voiced by some about being spied on by military personnel were upsetting to him.
"It is a fact that you are under more surveillance with the use of your cell phone, computer and smart TV ... devices that you have in your home and in your vehicles," Latimer said. "Corporate America knows more about you and your family ... than the Navy SEALs could possibly ever learn through surveillance (in State Parks)."
On Tuesday, the commission heard from about 70 members of the public during a comment session that ran nearly three hours.
The Navy proposes using areas of Camano Island State Park to train with small submersibles that can carry eight Navy SEAL trainees onto shorel at day or night. Trainees would exit water, cross the beach and quietly transition to land-based activities, according to the proposal. Trainees would hike to a designated observation point where they are taught the techniques for conducting reconnaissance without alerting anyone to their presence or location. Trainees would remain undetected for a period of time with the goal of leaving no trace of their presence behind.
The Navy submitted its proposal to State Parks in February 2020. A State Environmental Policy Act, or SEPA, review was completed in December, and public comment was taken in writing through Jan. 22.
In November, Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, commander of Navy Region Northwest, and Chief Warrant Officer Esteban Alvarado assured the commission that Navy personnel would not spy or eavesdrop on the public, but would be working on skills that could save their lives during missions.
According to an environmental assessment, special operations personnel have been using the Pacific Northwest for training for decades and currently have authorization to use portions of five state parks in the region. Western Washington is considered important because conditions in the region’s marine water environment are challenging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.