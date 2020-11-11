Santa’s elves are working a bit differently this holiday season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Stanwood Camano Food Bank Christmas House has transformed from a place where parents in need can “shop” free of charge for their children into an operation more akin to a warehouse where the orders will be filled, said Mardi Jorgensen, coordinator of the project.
“Parents will fill out forms asking for sizes and interests of kids,” she said. “We will then fill orders and have parents pick up the orders at the Caring Place," at 9928 272nd Place NW in Stanwood.
No appointments will be made this year. Once the forms are received from the guardian/parent, volunteers will do the shopping. Families, who also must be a client of the food bank to be served, will then be contacted to pick up the gifts. People can apply to become a qualified client of the food bank during their hours of operation. The effort served about 1,350 local children last season.
“I, unfortunately, anticipate more clients and fewer donations,” Jorgensen said.
Community members can donate gifts at Stanwood-Camano Food Bank sponsored “giving trees” found sprinkled around the community. However, Jorgensen said that because they fear fewer people will be out and about due to the pandemic, they are offering an online shopping option through Amazon.
Those wishing to donate to the Christmas House’s wish list need to use the link on The Caring Place’s Facebook page or call 425-308-0011 for the link.
“Any link not provided by us may not be the correct link as several communities operate a Christmas House,” Jorgensen said.
Suggestions for donations include toys, clothes (size newborn to 3X), pajamas, games, gift cards or certificates, socks and underwear, mittens/gloves, hats/scarves, boots/shoes, quilts and toiletries.
In addition to toys and clothes, gift cards are requested for teenagers, she said. All gifts need to be new and unwrapped.
Jorgensen, who normally spends much of the year shopping around for deals to help stock the Christmas House, was unable to do her traditional shopping trips because of the pandemic.
“Plus, I used to be able to get things for pennies on the dollar, but now everything is full-priced,” she said.
Donations to Christmas House are tax deductible. Make checks payable to the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank marked for Christmas House. For other donations, ask for a receipt. Information: 360-913-1551.
Camano Island Fire & Rescue's annual toy drive has become a gift-card drive this year for The Caring Place to buy new toys, gifts and other essentials for families in the community. Donate at the CIFR Administration office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays between now and Dec. 31.
This year, our annual toy drive has become a gift-cards-to-buy-toys drive.— Camano Island Fire & Rescue (@CamanoFire) November 11, 2020
Our partners at The Caring Place will use your donations to buy new toys, gifts and other essentials for families in our community.
Donate at our Admin office, 8-5 M-F, between now and Dec. 31 pic.twitter.com/NPLgZ0wo0r
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.