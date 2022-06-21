Parker Johns urged his fellow classmates to persevere, no matter what hard times may fall upon them.
“Everyone is a little scared. We all have our own mountains to climb,” Johns said. “And the mountains continue to get bigger, but it’s OK because every small mountain we climb conditions us to climb a bigger one. And it’s OK to not know what mountain you’re going to climb next. Just never stop climbing.”
Johns was one of two keynote speakers during the two-hour ceremony at Stanwood High School’s Performing Arts Center, surrounded by family and friends who came out to support the Lincoln Hill High School Class of 2022.
Lincoln Hill High — and Lincoln Academy, the middle school program — provide an alternative learning environment for students. It’s tradition at Lincoln Hill graduation for teachers to introduce each graduate and tell some of their stories as they head into the world.
The speakers, staff and students reflected on memories and looked toward the future with an emphasis on the idea of perseverance.
“Out of all the things I have learned about the Class of 2022, what stands out to me most is their resilience as they overcame a mountain of difficulties yet persevered,” said Madalyn Thornton, the other keynote speaker. “I watched them bring life into a new, empty building. They filled those halls with art, companionship, laughter and the occasional argument. Us graduating today is no miracle and it isn’t because of luck, it is because of the effort you instilled in yourself and your work.”
Thornton and Johns were two of the 39 graduates in the small Lincoln Hill class. The ceremony started with new Principal Ryan Pike commending the class members for their effort.
“The very reason you sit here today is because of your perseverance. You started high school just like every ninth-grade student before you. No one could have predicted the experience you would have in your high school years,” Pike said. “Yes, you, the Class of 2022, have had an interesting and challenging four years of high school. However, you have persevered and you can leave your high school years today knowing that despite the obstacles, you have endured.”
After Thornton and Johns followed with their speeches, each student was recognized with highlights of the various obstacles the students conquered to get onto the graduation stage. Deborah Rumbaugh, superintendent for Stanwood-Camano School District, officially accepted the class, and then the graduates were awarded their diplomas.
The ceremony ended with everyone flipping their tassels, tossing their caps in the air and descending the stage to the sounds of cheers and applause from family and friends.
The ceremony is available on the school’s website and YouTube channel.
