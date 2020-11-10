Etched into granite pedestals in west Stanwood are the names of 49 local veterans and one nurse from the Stanwood and Camano area who died serving their country.
Now, local historian Richard Hanks has breathed life into the stories of each of these heroes honored near the Stanwood Area Historical Society Veterans Memorial at 27130 102nd Ave. NW in Stanwood.
Hanks’ soon-to-be-published book, “Solemn, The Drums Thrill: Essays on the Fallen Heroes of Stanwood Camano: World War I to Afghanistan,” provides an account of each of these individuals.
“My goal was to tell the stories of the short time on Earth of these people who gave so much,” he said. “I wanted to make their sacrifice more than names carved in stone.”
Hanks and his wife Robin moved to Camano Island in 2014. He was eager to return to a simpler way of life he remembered from his boyhood.
“I grew up in a rural community in Illinois, and the Stanwood area just felt so familiar,” he said. “Although I had spent much of my adult life in Southern California, I had always longed to return to small-town living.”
Hanks wanted to connect with the community and sought out the Stanwood Area Historical Society.
About the same time, two local men began discussing the idea of constructing a veterans memorial to honor those from the Stanwood and Camano area who died in combat.
Retired Navy Capt. James Joyce and his friend Bill Keller were having coffee one morning in early 2014 and noted that many small towns they had visited over the years had memorials dedicated to local veterans.
“Bill and I wondered why Stanwood didn’t have something that honored our fallen heroes,” Joyce said. “We were especially inspired by our classmate, George Michael Broz, a second lieutenant in the Marines who had been killed in Vietnam.”
Joyce and Keller reached out to the Stanwood Area Historical Society.
“We discussed the intent and scope of the memorial with Historical Society staff and the project took root,” Joyce said. “The lawn between the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center and the Historical Society meeting hall was designated as the future site for the memorial.”
Community support was immediate and as fundraising got underway, Joyce and Keller requested research assistance from the Historical Society.
They met with Hanks and fellow Society historian Bill Blandin, and all agreed that the memorial would include the men and women who lived in the boundaries of the Stanwood Camano School District and died serving their country.
The two historians researched and provided the names of 49 soldiers and one nurse who died in the major armed conflicts of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq and Afghanistan.
For Hanks, who has also taught journalism, the list of names of the war heroes was just the beginning.
“I’m fascinated with researching and writing about regular people who evolve and adapt to what is dealt to them,” he said. “The ordinary sons and daughters of greater Stanwood paid the ultimate sacrifice during times of conflict, and I wanted to tell their stories.”
He started researching and writing essays on each of the fallen heroes and, beginning in 2015 and over the next several years, the life story of each individual was published in the bi-weekly Crab Cracker.
Aided by the research of Hanks and Blandin, the work of countless community volunteers and the support of donors, the Stanwood Area Historical Society Veterans Memorial was dedicated in May 2018.
After he finished his research on the list of names, Hanks knew he had the makings of a compelling book.
Hanks now serves as the Stanwood Area Historical Society’s president, said he is hopeful that the book will help preserve the memory of these local citizens who gave their lives.
“The work of caring for the men and women who devoted themselves to the cause often dims in the years following the noise of the immediate crisis,” he said. “We would do well to mark ourselves as a society, not by our fervent response to the heat of a critical American moment, but in the compassion we quietly and consistently show as a nation after the shooting has stopped.”
