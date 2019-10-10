An osprey circles over Michael Grenell as he paddles his kayak through the pilings off English Boom north of Camano Island.
“There’s another one,” the Stanwood High School freshman said, pointing to another screeching raptor.
Grenell was one of four kids on an adventure with the newly formed Beach Club PNW, a nonprofit mentoring group headed by Brad and Traci Hering.
“I see the need for kids to have adventure,” said Brad Hering, a Lake Goodwin area resident and local swim coach. “There’s a need for mentoring, too. We hope to connect kids with different professionals.”
The club aims to offer boys and girls opportunities for adventure and life skills.
“Our motto is character, courage, creativity and charisma,” Hering said. “We want to show that there is something better than staring at a phone.”
Getting outside is becoming increasingly rare for America’s youth, according to a 2018 survey, The Nature of Americans National Report, which interviewed 12,000 adults and children.
The study found that more than half of adults reported spending five hours or less in nature each week; children ages 8 to 12 spent three times as many hours with computers and televisions each week as they do playing outside.
However, most respondents expressed a desire to spend more time outside.
On a recent weekend, Hering led a group kayaking from the Stillaguamish River in Stanwood around the north end of Camano Island to Camano Island State Park.
“What would I really regret if I didn’t try it? This is it,” Hering said of starting Beach Club PNW. “I had good mentors growing up. You don’t make a lot of money, but you know you’re making a difference.”
Future events will include paddling, fishing, hiking, archery, throwing knives, survival skills, water activities and leadership game.
“We plan to start small and see what happens,” he said.
The club’s goal is to help kids discover their gifts and learn life skills for their future, Hering said. The club is seeking donations and volunteers, too, he said. For information, visit Facebook.com/BeachClubPNW.
“I like adventures,” the teenage Grenell said. “There’s not much time available left to adventure and fewer places to go. So this has been great.”
