Island County’s new Camano Administration Building was recognized for its innovative design recently by the American Institute of Architects Washington Council.
The AIA Washington Council Civic Design Awards celebrate design excellence in publicly funded projects in Washington. The awards recognize the best examples of innovation, sustainability, building performance and overall integration with the client and surrounding community.
The Camano building, designed by SHKS Architects and built by Faber Construction, received AIA Washington’s Merit Award, the organization’s second-highest award for design excellence.
“We are proud of the new Camano Administration Building, not only because it is visually a beautiful building for our public and employees, but also it represents the commitment of the board to deliver equitable services on both islands,” said Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair, whose district covers all of Camano Island and north of Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island.
The 8,500-square-foot Camano Administration Building replaced a half-century-old, 3,000-square-foot building. The new facility incorporates a large reception area, service counter and collaborative workspaces. The design also included a new space for the Island County Sheriff's Department.
“The new Camano Administration Building will be an asset to Island County for many decades,” said Larry Van Horn, county facilities director. “The community has been very complimentary. They really appreciate the vastly improved parking and access to public services inside the building.”
Local architects also win awards
Two area architects were also honored with design awards by the American Institute of Architects.
Designs Northwest Architects of Stanwood received a Merit Award for the Little Colt Lane residence in Winthrop. They also received a Citation Award for the Woodbluff Lane Residence on Camano Island.
Pelletier & Schaar of Stanwood received a Merit Award for the Edmonds Graphite Arts Center as well as a Citation Award for the Liv House in Stanwood.
Merit Awards are given for projects worthy of study on a regional basis, and a Citation Award is given when elements of a project are worthy of study.
