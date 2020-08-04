Those driving by the old Camano Annex building will see a new Camano Administration Building taking shape and dominating the site.
Phase 1 should be finished in early November — opening to the public after offices move in over a weekend so there's no interruption in county services, said Island County Facilities Director Larry Van Horn. However that time frame remains flexible.
“We are about 80% complete. We had some supply delay because of COVID which has added about a month to five weeks to our schedule,” he said. “Our budget is holding up very well, and we don’t anticipate any cost overruns.”
Construction on the $5.6 million project started last fall with a two-phased approach. Phase 1 paves the north and center parking. The entire building will be finished and staff will move in.
In Phase 2, the crew will demolish the old annex building, build a secure sheriff parking area and then the Sheriff's Office will move into its new building.
Much of the new administrative building features vertical white cedar planks as siding. Inside, plenty of exposed wood beams and skylights rise above a public counter that faces a large open administrative office with L-shaped desks grouped in quads. Low walls separate the desks, giving workers visibility across the room.
“If we knew two years ago what we know today” about the coronavirus, there might have been changes to the design, Van Horn said. “But we’ll be taking adequate steps to protect the public and the workers and to accommodate social distancing.”
Front counters will have added clear screens for protection like in grocery stores. Desks will be farther apart than 6 feet with glass above the low walls for safety.
Elected county officials, like the treasurer and assessor, will have room to meet with Camano Islanders.
Departments will all be under one roof, including Planning & Community Development, Public Health, District Court, General Services Administration and Island County Commissioners District 3. The Washington State University Extension’s extension office will be there. The Island County Sheriff’s Office will come back after operating “temporarily” from a portable next door for 20 years.
A new video system will offer District Court appearances so people won’t have to travel to Oak Harbor. Public hearings and meetings can be held in Coupeville or on Camano Island. Attendees can interact via video on either side of the water.
The Camano Annex replacement started in 2007. Plans were sidelined during the 2008 recession. In early 2017, Island County Commissioner Rick Hannold led a revival of plans to build Camano Island’s new administration headquarters. The three commissioners decided to scrap the ambitious old plan and build something more affordable.
The county studied current and anticipated future needs, leaving room for growth, and drew up new plans. Even so, the lowest bid, offered by Faber Construction, came in at more than $700,000 more than estimated in the highly competitive market.
“The Camano Administration Building will be an Island County asset for years to come. It will be accessible to the public and provide a wide range of county services in a one-stop setting. It’s designed to accommodate current and future technological needs. It will be a healthy built environment for county staff to work and our customers to transact business,” Van Horn said.
