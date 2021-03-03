Stanwood Chamber of Commerce's new executive director comes on board in the midst of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe this is a transitional period in Stanwood," said Deanna Sigel, who started in January. "I do expect that things are going to get better. The city’s beautification plan is exciting, with events, parks and trails. I think they’re making a great balance."
It’s been known more as the Stanwood-Camano area, but Stanwood is growing and going through a lot of changes as it becomes its own entity, she said.
“Stanwood is going to stand on its own. It will still collaborate with Camano Island folks, too, because there’s such a great synergy there,” she said.
President Judy Williams introduced Sigel at the chamber's virtual meeting last week.
“She’s a boost of energy, and she has some amazing ideas,” Williams said.
Sigel takes the helm of the chamber at an uncertain time, replacing Elaine Traversi. Businesses have struggled, flourished or closed as the pandemic stretches on.
Much is in limbo, but the chamber is using this time to build a strong, engaged membership, Sigel said. The chamber provides educational opportunities and support to business owners and informs them what’s available and what’s going on in other communities. They’re also working on the website, social media and grants.
Even though the future is uncertain for community gatherings, the chamber is still planning the 2021 Summer Concert series and Summer Arts Jam.
It's easier to plan ahead and scale back than to plan at the last minute, Williams said.
Sigel looks forward to going through the unknown transition period and beyond.
“We’re going to have to come up with some creative ideas,” she said. “Post-COVID, people will be very excited to be face-to-face again at fun celebratory events.”
Sigel lives on Camano Island and brings a lifetime of marketing and advertising to the chamber. She currently works at KRKO and KXO radio stations in Everett.
She ran her own advertising agency in Alaska, promoting businesses through ads in radio, television and print.
“You get to know your clients really well,” she said.
It was this close relationship that showed her that business owners were the backbone of the community. When school programs and community groups have a project, they turn to business owners for donations.
“Business owners are always giving back,” Sigel said. “They enrich the community with what they bring: goods, services, jobs. I find myself a real cheerleader for them.”
Sigel can be reached at stanwoodchamberwa@gmail.com.
