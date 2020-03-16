As the number of cases in Snohomish and Island counties continue to grow, public officials are urging everyone make significant changes to their everyday lives to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee urged Washingtonians to take extra measures to take social distancing and hygiene precautions to the next level.
“It’s too dangerous to live a normal life right now,” he said. “We must limit interactions.”
The measures Inslee announced include shutting down bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms statewide and banning all gatherings of more than 50 people. The bans take effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the governor’s office.
The restrictions apply to not only restaurants and bars, but also coffee shops, food courts, barber shops, hair salons, youth sports, tattoo parlors, gyms, non-tribal card dealers, breweries and distillers, theaters and bowling alleys. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and hardware stores will remain open.
Inslee gave an impassioned plea for Washingtonians to work together in these abnormal times to do this to save lives of our loved ones and limit potentially enormous economic disruptions. He said our power is through social distancing.
“Hours count, so we need strong measures to reduce the extent and pace of this infestation. We are not powerless,” Inslee said. “This is bigger than all of us, and we hope to get back to normal life as soon as possible.”
All gatherings of 50 participants or more are prohibited. Gatherings under 50 are prohibited unless they have a previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing. Officials said tighter restrictions may become necessary.
“Hunker down if you’re able,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said. “Postpone anything you can.”
In Snohomish, COVID-19 cases jumped from 26 on March 9 to 200 on March 16, including at least 14 connected to Stanwood. There have been 13 patients connected to the Josephine Caring Community facility in Stanwood who are confirmed to have COVID-19. One has died, and at least one has recovered.
The Stanwood facility is locked down, and its staff are screened upon entry. Josephine’s 136 patients are isolated in their rooms. Staff are checking patents’ temperatures every four hours. A team from the state Department of Health and the Snohomish Health District arrived at the facility last week to assess the situation, Snohomish Health District Interim Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters said at a news conference March 10.
“National and state experts are close at hand guiding and advising us in the response, but there is no magic bullet and it won’t end soon,” he said.
The cases at Josephine come on the heels of outbreaks at other nursing homes in the Seattle area, including at least 29 deaths associated with Life Care Center in Kirkland and several cases at Issaquah Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
“No visitors, no consultants, no families,” Robertson said last week. “I can tell you that’s incredibly tough. I had a lady crying in the lobby (Monday, March 9). She couldn’t see her husband of 64 years.”
Last week, a volunteer youth leader from Stanwood Foursquare Church was confirmed to have COVID-19, church officials announced.
Island County health officials announced seven cases as of Sunday. Officials added that there have been cases confirmed on both Camano and Whidbey islands.
Island County health officials said they are working with local response partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in close contact with this case. These individuals will be guided to monitor themselves for fever and respiratory symptoms for 14 days following their last exposure.
In Skagit County, four residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to Skagit County Public Health.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, most recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
• Reporter Peggy Wendel contributed to this article.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.