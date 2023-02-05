Delivery drivers working for firms such as DoorDash and Instacart would be required to purchase a $50 state license and complete a certified class to deliver alcoholic beverages from bars and restaurants if a House bill under consideration passes.

Under current law, a class 12 permit is required for managers, bartenders and servers engaging in alcohol sales. House Bill 1375, sponsored by state Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, would require delivery drivers to have the same permit. Reeves said the bill is not an expansion of alcohol access but is about creating enforcement mechanisms and making sure people are held accountable for checking to make sure people are old enough to drink.


