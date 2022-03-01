The Washington State Health Care Authority applied for a conditional permit Jan. 31 that would be used to build an in-patient residential behavioral health treatment facility on 15.5 acres owned by the Tulalip Tribes at 29919 80th Avenue NW, near 300th Street NW.
A proposed mental health facility north of Stanwood has prompted concerns from some neighbors.
The facility would be located within two buildings that would have 16 beds each, according to the application.
The application has spurred concerns from the surrounding community — both in online social forums and directly to the Stanwood Camano News — about safety and diminished land value.
The Tulalip Tribes and the Washington State Health Care Authority have not responded to email and phone requests by the Stanwood Camano News for comment and more information.
A conditional use permit is needed before construction can begin.
The first step in the process is a formal comment period, according to Rebecca Samy, principal planner for Snohomish County Planning and Development Services. The agency will review the application and possibly request extra information or corrections.
The applicant can then resubmit the application with any changes. A public hearing, where residents can comment on the proposal, would follow.
From there, a hearing examiner decides whether or not to issue the permit. These steps do not have specific time frames or dates to be completed.
The current comment period lasts until March 2, although the county does accept comments throughout the review process. The public can send comments to Samy at 425-262-2283 or rebecca.samy@snoco.org.
