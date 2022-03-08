Rebecca Lewis spent February meeting as many people as possible.
It's a priority for Stanwood's new police chief.
“Community engagement, to me, is about non-enforcement, face-to-face interactions,” said Lewis, who started Feb. 1. “Just in the short month that I’ve been there, there’s been a lot of people reaching out who are very supportive of us and want to provide opportunities for community engagement."
One partnership in the works is with the Stanwood-Camano YMCA and could be as simple as officers showing up to better get to know the people there, Lewis said.
Building relationships with the community is one of four key priorities Lewis has for Stanwood, which has seen the number of reports of crime remain stable during the past several years.
Among major crimes, there were 45 assaults reported in 2021, up slightly from 42 in 2020, according to data from the Stanwood Police Department. There were 16 burglaries reported in 2021, down from 19 in 2020. There were 14 motor vehicle thefts reported last year, up from 10 in 2020.
The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department.
“What’s great about being here and working for the (Snohomish County) Sheriff’s Office in addition to being chief of police in Stanwood is (that) I try to incorporate the needs and goals of the city with the needs of the Sheriff’s Office, which are very broad,” Lewis said. “(I) can be very specific in the city on how to accomplish those goals.”
The sheriff’s key goals are to deliver professional service, development and safety, community engagement and crime prevention, and to increase communication within law enforcement.
When it comes to delivering professional service, Lewis mentioned SPIDR Tech, which was implemented last year. The program allows people who called 911 to answer questions about the service they received.
“So far, everything’s been very positive. I would love to see more participation in that,” Lewis said. “My thought is there are perhaps people who don’t know that it’s from us, maybe it’s some sort of scam or they just don’t take the time to do it. I would love that level of communication from the community so that we can meet their needs.”
Lewis said a priority for Stanwood officers is that they receive the highest level of training and have opportunities to meet their professional goals.
“I think the more well-rounded an officer you have and (the more) people who are seeking knowledge, that is exactly what we want to learn and grow,” she said.
In terms of increasing internal communication, Lewis believes in decentralized command because the officers closest to the problem should help with the decisions. She also mentioned that some retirements are coming up, which is “heartbreaking but also provides opportunities.”
Lewis has served in many roles during her 18-year career, including special investigations unit, school resource officer, TAC officer at the Criminal Justice Training Commission, sergeant for the city of Stanwood, office of neighborhoods community engagement and crime prevention sergeant, civil disturbance team member, watch commander and most recently as the Sheriff's Office North Precinct commander. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Eastern Washington University.
She stepped into the role on Feb. 1 after the previous police chief, Rob Martin, transferred to a position in Special Operations with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Martin had been chief for two years.
“It has been amazing, the city of Stanwood has been so supportive,” Lewis said. “I cannot go a single day without someone thanking me for my service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.