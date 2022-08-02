During his first couple of months in the position, Stanwood Police Department Chief Jason Toner has made it a priority to interact with the community.
“I’ve gotten to do a walk with the mayor,” said Toner, who took over the position of top cop on June 1. He also visited the preschool resource center.
Toner replaces Rebecca Lewis, who left in June to become Bellingham's new police chief. Toner said his focus has been on community engagement and keeping crime as low as possible.
“Part of the attraction of Stanwood is that it was kind of a sleepy community. Not a lot of crime, not a lot of traffic, not a lot of those problems you see in bigger, busier areas,” said Toner, who has lived in Stanwood since 2012. “We just kind of want to maintain that.”
Most criminal activity in Stanwood are incidents like property crimes and gas thefts, he said. In response, the police department has sent out extra patrols at night, sometimes in unmarked cars.
Among major crimes, there were 45 assaults reported in 2021, up slightly from 42 in 2020, according to data from the Stanwood Police Department. There were 16 burglaries reported in 2021, down from 19 in 2020. There were 14 motor vehicle thefts reported last year, up from 10 in 2020.
Toner has spent 15 years with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, including as a master patrol deputy, school resource officer, field training officer and explorer adviser. He was promoted to sergeant in 2017 and worked as an officer in Stanwood for over two years. In 2021, he was promoted to lieutenant and served as the sheriff's watch commander.
Toner has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in criminal justice. He has also spent the last eight years as a volunteer coach for youth sports teams in the city.
Toner said he is excited for the city's National Night Out, an event that aims to connect communities with their law enforcement officers. It will be held in both the Stanwood and Camano areas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
“It’s a great community event. Actually, the one in Stanwood is one of the largest ones in the state,” Toner said. “It’s definitely the largest in Snohomish County.”
Toner said he looks forward to working with the community as chief of police.
“We’re really grateful for the support of the community,” he said.
