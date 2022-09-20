Trees

Crews cut down several poplar trees at Heritage Park last week to make way for new power lines.

 City of Stanwood

Several large poplar trees in Heritage Park were cut down to make room for a new high-voltage power line, but replacement trees are said to be on the way. 

New high-voltage wires are part of Snohomish PUD's plan to help decrease power outages in both Stanwood and Camano Island by providing a backup source of power. 

