...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Crews cut down several poplar trees at Heritage Park last week to make way for new power lines.
Several large poplar trees in Heritage Park were cut down to make room for a new high-voltage power line, but replacement trees are said to be on the way.
New high-voltage wires are part of Snohomish PUD's plan to help decrease power outages in both Stanwood and Camano Island by providing a backup source of power.
“Right now, when the power goes out, there’s no secondary source. It’s just out,” said Carly Ruacho, the city’s senior planner. “They have to repair it to turn the power back on. Once this new line is in place, that provides redundancy and therefore it will really limit how often the power will go out.”
Ruacho estimated that “no more than 25” trees were cut down.
The PUD paid to cut the trees down and will pay to replant the new trees, according to the city and the utility.
To make up for the mature trees lost, 88 new trees will be planted this fall — 44 along 276th Street, 28 in the parking area and 16 in other areas of the park, including a walkway in the center and an open area at the south end.
There will be 10 different species of trees, and sizes will vary.
“We understand that those trees were important to the community, and that’s why PUD and the city put a lot of effort into this mitigation plan,” Ruacho said. “We’re hoping that with the mitigation, the improvements that are going to be made to the park are going to outweigh the loss of those trees.”
The PUD is building a long-planned and long-awaited second high-voltage transmission line to Camano, along a 5.3-mile route from the North Stanwood substation to the North Camano substation.
