A newly released study suggests tsunami hazards resulting from a magnitude 9.0 Cascadia earthquake may be greater than previously thought.
Scientists have been studying the potential for a major Cascadia earthquake and tsunami to strike this region. The geological record shows that this type of earthquake is overdue along the West Coast's Cascadia Subduction Zone. It’s called “The Big One.” The last known Cascadia earthquake was in 1700 — 321 years ago — and before that, they averaged one every 350 years.
The Cascadia subduction zone runs offshore from north Vancouver Island to northern California. Earlier studies stopped at the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Now the state Department of Natural Resources added data from the rest of the Cascadia subduction zone up to north Vancouver Island.
The new scenario “better represents what an earthquake offshore of Washington ... could do to our inner waterways in the Salish Sea,” said lead study author Alexander Dolcimascolo of the Washington Geological Survey.
“This northern extension ... effectively pushes more water into the Strait of Juan de Fuca and causes significantly more flooding in the low-lying areas in the interior waterways of our state,” he said.
A tsunami would send larger waves at faster speeds into the area, putting much of low-lying areas in Snohomish, Island and Skagit counties under deeper water than the previous models suggested.
This updated Cascadia study also builds on previous studies of impacts to Puget Sound communities from earthquakes produced on the Seattle Fault. It highlights the potential effects a tsunami would have on Puget Sound, from Blaine to Olympia, and includes local inundation maps that can help communities prepare response plans.
“Millions of people live along the Salish Sea, and knowing what to expect is critical to creating response plans so that we can be ready when — not if — an inevitable Cascadia mega-quake hits,” state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a news release. “It’s our duty to put the training and knowledge of our highly trained geologists to work to make sure our communities can be prepared and safe.”
Hitting close to home
Many communities are making preparedness plans and installing tsunami sirens in high-risk neighborhoods.
Director Eric Brooks of Island County Emergency Management said the department has been meeting with Camano Island residents to locate tsunami sirens in Driftwood Shores and Iverson Beach. They should be installed by the end of June.
Camano Country Club and Livingston Beach are at risk, but don't have suitable locations for a siren.
“(A siren) gives that extra protection. With a Seattle Fault quake, there’s less time,” he said. “It’s important to warn people so they can get to high ground.”
Hans Kahl of the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management said he reviewed the study as a member of the state’s tsunami working group, and the county is updating its emergency response plans.
Cities and communities are also coordinating their own plans with the department, including mapping evacuation routes, approving the placement of emergency sirens and establishing local emergency assembly areas.
“Anacortes is pretty well mapped out already and has already implemented their signs,” Kahl said.
Two emergency sirens are operational in Anacortes, and one in Edison. Skagit County is now preparing to install several more.
Picturing Puget Sound
Tsunami simulations show the effects of a 9.0 Cascadia earthquake off the Washington coast. First, a trough pushes through the Strait of Juan de Fuca, followed by a large wave — 10 feet or higher — headed straight for the west side of Whidbey Island. It takes the tsunami about an hour and a half to hit Whidbey, then the wave splits and goes north and south, sweeping through the nooks and crannies of the Salish Sea’s islands and the mainland deltas. Waters forced through narrow passages run fast and high, like through Deception Pass and Guemes Channel near Anacortes.
Even though Whidbey Island shelters Camano Island, which shelters Stanwood, high waves are predicted to roll in about two to four hours after the earthquake. Waves may inundate shorelines for about 14 hours, with strong currents in the inland waters for more than 24 hours.
Inundation maps show lowlands underwater near the Snohomish and Skagit river deltas. Stanwood looks protected by its dikes. Pioneer Highway is shown underwater between Stanwood and Conway. A sliver of Warm Beach is affected.
The entire shoreline of Camano will see an unspecified sea-rise.
Land is shown underwater on Camano Island at Driftwood Shores, Iverson Beach, Elger Bay and Livingston Bay. Water is shown covering the lowland around the Camano Gateway Bridge, making Camano look much more like an island.
When a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake strikes beneath the Pacific Ocean, it will shake …
Recovering roads and bridges
The new models show long stretches of Highway 20 being covered in water between Mount Vernon and Anacortes in Skagit County.
Water might cover Highway 532 going to Camano Island, as well, depending on factors such as the location of the earthquake’s epicenter and the height of the regular tides when it comes, Brooks said.
As for the bridges, Camano Island is in good shape with both the Davis Slough Bridge and the Camano Gateway bridge built to modern earthquake standards. Camano Gateway Bridge was built in 2010. The Davis Slough Bridge was rebuilt in 2016, five feet higher than before.
“They did a good job building those,” Brooks said, noting that the bridges are wider than previous bridges so emergency vehicles can get through.
“I always like to say, (the bridge) is going to be in good shape, but I want people to prepare to be on their own for two weeks,” he said.
After a tsunami, all road crews would simultaneously assess any roadways across the county. Camano Island has a complete road shop and would assess its roads. Island County would work in coordination with the state Department of Transportation and Snohomish County, Brooks said.
“Is the road undercut, is anything wrong, is it safe to travel? Anything suspected of not being safe, we’d verify it," Brooks said.
Fire Chief John Cermak confirmed that Snohomish County is ready to respond to disaster.
“We are in a countywide plan called a Community Emergency Management Plan for unified action toward all hazards that also ties back to the entire state of Washington. We have a specific annex for the City of Stanwood” ... built in conjunction with the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management, Cermak said.
