The number of residents filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased sharply amid new statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
From Nov. 15-21 in Snohomish County, initial regular claims filed increased from 1,648 to 3,021, up 83.3% from the prior week, according to data released last week by the state Economic Security Department.
In Island County, those claims filed increased from 112 to 262, up 133.9% from the prior week.
In Skagit County, the number of residents filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose 105%.
First-time claims were up by nearly 80% statewide last week, with increases mainly in the accommodation and food services sector, and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector, the ESD said in a news release.
By occupation, the highest number of claims were in food preparation and serving, with 7,954 filing first-time claims.
“This is likely attributed to the COVID-19 public health restrictions recently put in place,” the ESD news release states.
First-time claims include both new and restarted claims.
There was also an increase in claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs, the ESD said.
Both of these CARES Act programs, which expanded benefits to those previously ineligible such as the self-employed, are set to expire Dec. 26.
First-time claims statewide are at levels that are 263% higher than first-time claims last year, the ESD said.
