EARLY HISTORY
As far back as 1885, a favorite picnic spot for Stanwood pioneers was in the shade of this 2,000-year-old red cedar tree growing east of what was to become Island Crossing. After it was cut down, the massive stump became a tourist attraction along the freeway, with the bottom hollowed out so a car could drive through it. Following a move to the rest stop on the west side of I-5 a little farther south, it was then given a permanent resting place in the Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum at Arlington.
The Konnerups from Denmark arrived in Stanwood with children Lena and Nels.
Marie and F.C. Satra were married in Stanwood after her arrival from Minnesota.
In 1910, the Lien brothers used their steamboat and barge to tow shingles and logs from Camano in conjunction with the Great Northern Railroad.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
C.J. Young and wife Helen moved to Birmingham (Warm Beach) where he carved their home out of the wilderness.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
The State Bank of East Stanwood was nationalized.
The community mourned the death of pioneer minister, the Rev. Christian Jorgenson, who came to Stanwood in 1868. His parish stretched from Oregon to the Canadian border, including Idaho. He and his wife raised nine children at Florence, in the first Lutheran parsonage in the Pacific Northwest. The pastor spoke five languages and was instrumental in getting many Stanwood businesses started.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Twin Cities Rifle Club closed their indoor rifle range in Camano Island Hall and moved to Logan Brothers rifle range at East Stanwood.
Moving cattle to Camano was subject to close regulation by the State Department of Agriculture.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Eleanor and Clarence Monson built Monson’s Park ‘N Shop (Willow’s Cafe) in Silvana while Eleanor was postmaster there.
An installation of a second circuit between Stanwood and Arlington was approved by commissioners.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Ole Nelson sold his bicycle and repair shop to Jim’s Sporting Goods (Butler Law Offices) and Carl Lee barbershop, retiring after 25 years.
Local farmers and others interested in flooding met with Gov. Roselini and flood control officials.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The Stanwood FFA Chapter took small animals to the primary grades for visitation.
The ancient red cedar stump on Old 99 Highway was moved to the rest stop on the west side of I-5.
VFW sponsored a safety program, putting reflective tape on bicycles at Stanwood Middle School.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
A breathalyzer machine was on order by Camano sheriff’s office.
Pacific Denkmann Co. donated 60 acres in Victoria Community to Victoria Ranch, a rural center for training the handicapped.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Ian Greer of Stanwood won the state title in the National Geographic Society’s contest.
District 14 Fire Station was equipped with defibrillators.
John Dean and Mary Lu Conley were Man and Woman of the Year.
Camano Island Quilters made quilts for AIDS babies.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The school board trimmed the high school building project back to basics.
A Camano lawyer accused of fraud could be disbarred.
A helicopter crash took the life of one person at Norman; two survived.
The waterfront in west Stanwood was to remain industrial.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
A public competitive-length swim pool in Stanwood closed after the ventilation system failed, and it was not to reopen.
Redevelopment designs for Kayak Point Park were being considered.
Rick Schmitt, recently retired from Wolfkill Feed & Fertilizer after 30 years, passed away; he was a well-known friend to area farmers, active with FFA and junior livestock auction; a former Little League coach, and Stanwood High School booster.
A ceremonial “dirt cake” was part of the ground-breaking for the Rotary Adventure Playground in Freedom Park, Camano.
