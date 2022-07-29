Rocky Point
Developers in 1962 were marketing Camano Island’s newest residential development: Rocky Point.

 SC News file

July 27, 1922

The Stanwood School Board decided to stop offering textbooks for free, saving $500. The board voted to sell off its current stock of books. There was no plan to require replacement books. “The schools will need no books this year,” the board president said. The board also trimmed its teaching staff from eight to six and discussed the possibility of slashing the school year from seven months to six months to save more money.

Buena Vista
Developers in 1962 were marketing one of Camano Island’s newest residential developments: Buena Vista.
Northwest Newfoundland Club Working Trials
The 13th annual Northwest Newfoundland Club Working Trials met at Camano Island State Park to show off their dogs’ talents in 1982.
Cal Ripken 9U state championship
The Stanwood Stealth youth baseball team won the Cal Ripken 9U state championship to advance to the regional tournament in Idaho.

