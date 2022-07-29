...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
The Stanwood School Board decided to stop offering textbooks for free, saving $500. The board voted to sell off its current stock of books. There was no plan to require replacement books. “The schools will need no books this year,” the board president said. The board also trimmed its teaching staff from eight to six and discussed the possibility of slashing the school year from seven months to six months to save more money.
July 28, 1932
Federal agents raided a Stanwood home, finding a party with 13 quarts of purported beer. In a sacred cache under the pantry floor, they discovered two half-gallon jugs of whiskey ready for sale. At a nearby house, the agents also discovered pints of moonshine hidden in the pantry and 20 quarts of homebrew ready for sale. Prohibition ended in December 1933.
July 30, 1942
Ideal Theatre in Stanwood debuted a feature not seen before in Stanwood: air conditioning. The cooling system attracted many people to start booking appointments to live shows and feature pictures on hot summer days, the Twin City News reported.
July 24, 1952
Standard Oil bought 2,000 acres of land south of Everett in hopes of one day building an oil refinery. The site, which cost $900,000, is “one of the few remaining undeveloped parcels in the area,” company officials said.
July 26, 1962
Developers were marketing one of Camano Island’s newest residential developments: Rocky Point. The neighborhood on the northwest corner of Camano wrapped around Camp Grande was a blank slate. Meanwhile, other developers were selling home sites in the new Buena Vista neighborhood near Utsalady Bay. Lot prices in both neighborhoods started at $1,495.
July 26, 1972
The Stanwood News printed a four-page “atlas” of the area, displaying the new address system adopted by Island County. The house- and street-numbering system — still in use today — replaced the outdated route-number system.
July 28, 1982
The 13th annual Northwest Newfoundland Club Working Trials met at Camano Island State Park to show off their dogs’ talents. “Our dogs have never failed us, no matter what we have asked of them, once trained. The only thing that they ask is to be by their master’s side and do his work,” an owner told the Stanwood Camano News. The large breed spent the weekend showing off skills, including pulling people around the park in carts and saving simulated drownings.
July 29, 1992
The Stanwood Camano Community Fair was set to open July 31, and many told the newspaper they were excited to see the Kingsmen perform on Aug. 1. The band, famous for their hit “Louie, Louie” had sold more than 20 million records and had 23 charted singles.
July 30, 2002
Stanwood High School’s athletic department said it would revisit the idea of randomly drug-testing students involved in athletics and clubs following a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the practice. Testing would cost the district about $40,000 a year, officials said.
July 31, 2012
The Stanwood Stealth youth baseball team won the Cal Ripken 9U state championship to advance to the regional tournament in Idaho. Five members of the team have gone on to play baseball at the college level: Ashton Olson, Darren Smith, Nicholas Salstrom, Michael Tsoukalas and Reidar Vane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.