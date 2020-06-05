EARLY HISTORY
Andrew Ellingson was ferry tender in the early days from Stanwood to Camano Island before the bridge was built.
In 1910, Jeremiah Hartney established a tailor shop in Stanwood, later adding ready-to-wear and haberdashery, the store staying in business for almost a century.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Peter Henning was elected to the board of Cedarhome School District, where the school was in a run-down, two-story frame building, overcrowded and poorly equipped.
Freeborn School continued classes in an old log cabin across from Freeborn Lutheran Church.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Ernest Rosser, mercantile owner, served as treasurer of the library commission.
The community fair was cancelled due to lack of interest.
The quartet of Union High School sang over KJR radio.
Beder and Marie Wick came to Silvana from Minnesota and bought Silvana Grain Co. (the grain elevator is still a landmark there).
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
Orville Owen was one of the barbers at Stanley Wagness’ shop, after working with the late Ralph Brown, tonsorial artist.
E.G. Einarsen of Camano and Bill Ruse of Stanwood were distributors of Standard Oil products.
Thompson’s Grocery reduced the number of town deliveries to once a day and two on Saturdays, but continued regular Tuesday and Friday deliveries to Camano.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
The badly weather-battered abutment fronting Camano Beach Resort was replaced.
Camano Lodge at Camano City was opened to the public.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The new 50-star flag was raised over the dedication of the East Stanwood Post Office (present home of the Stanwood Camano News).
The annual all employee and teacher picnic for Twin City schools was held.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Seattle Polaris District of the Boy Scouts of America held a camporee in Victoria (Heights) Community north of Stanwood Bryant Road.
Swim classes were announced in the schools for the summer.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Milt Furness of KOMO TV was guest speaker at The Little White Church on the Hill in Silvana. His grandparents' home was the first gathering place for the congregation in 1884.
Camano Community Club’s first president was Pam Wesley.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Cedarhome Adventist Christian School accepted applications for next year.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Camano Island got its own ZIP code, 98282.
The majority of voters on Camano supported the Island Transit tax.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The School Board voted to approve the pay-to-participate athletic fees at the high school and middle schools.
An Island County property tax increase was on the August ballot.
Carol Jensen received the Pioneer Award from Housing Hope.
Matt Roe of SHS qualified to swim in the senior national 1,500-meter freestyle in California.
Yoga classes were held at Studio West, in what was once the First Presbyterian Church, dedicated in 1909.
The fourth-grade Stanwood Spartans basketball team won the county’s Select Basketball League, finishing 12-0 in league play.
