News Files: Alaska-Yukon-Pacific fair a hit in 1909

EARLY HISTORY
Mr. and Mrs. T. Thompson celebrated 20 years on Camano Island, having married in Seattle in 1880, coming here immediately afterwards.
Mr. and Mrs. Gilmore came to Warm Beach in 1909, when C.D. Hillman opened the Birmingham Waterfront addition to the city of Everett (Birmingham name later changed to Warm Beach).
Many people from Stanwood attended the six-month run of the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition in Seattle, June-October, 1909.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Antone Helland of Stanwood served in the armed forces during World War I.
Nola and Ira Armintrout came to Stanwood this year.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The four schools of Camano met in academic battle array at Livingston Bay, which was victorious in spelling contests.
Rev. S.V. Warren was appointed pastor of Stanwood Methodist Church, succeeding Rev. Paul Campbell.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Stanwood voters were to vote in a special election for a $7 million city levy to take care of payments on the city hall and fire truck.
Pearl Nelson and Delores Hagund placed first in the statewide 4-H club contest at the state fair in Yakima.
The Stanwood Fur Farm had over 350 Yukon mink.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
George Moen of East Stanwood won the World’s Championship log bucking and also set a world’s record.
Twin City Dairy and the Milky Lane Drive-in consolidated the two businesses into Twin City Dairies (the site of the drive-in is now home of Stanwood Family Chiropractic, across from the PUD office).
Twin City footballers rolled to an easy 46-6 win over Monroe.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Those under 18 wanting hunting licenses could sign up for the safety training course required by state law.
Stillaguamish Grange placed second in the state community service competition of the grange.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
The Spartans trounced Concrete to keep their top spot in the “A” League.
Camano Chapel’s parsonage was dedicated.
Mike Walker, Stanwood FFA, won an all-expense paid trip to the National FFA contest in Kansas City.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Ted and Mary Ovenell retired from operating the popular hangout, Ovenell’s Drive-In, with son Ted Jr. and Jackie taking over (building is now Luster Point Jewelry in the shadow of Twin City Foods plant).
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Charity Powell was homecoming queen at SHS, escorted by her twin brother Justin.
Island County Sheriff Bud Graves was at the Camano annex office one day a week.
Warm Beach Community Church celebrated its 75th
anniversary last month.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
A new senior center “lodge” was being undertaken for the year 2000 construction.
Center for Wooden Boats planned a maritime museum at Cama Beach.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Built in 1929, the West End Fire Hall was remodeled into Leatherheads, a new restaurant owned by firefighters Erich Schweiger and Chad McCoy.
One man was killed and several others injured when a car crashed into Thomas Professional Building in west Stanwood.
Blindness didn’t stop Jim Bonnifield from volunteering at Utsalady Elementary’s Reading at Recess program, as he listens to children read to him and assists them with questions.
Sabrina Hillbrand of Stanwood was accepted into the People to People World Leadership Forum.
Svend Ronning performed with the Everett Symphony at the Civic Auditorium.
Most of the high school teams did well this week: the Spartan footballers defeated Monroe 34-19 for their first grid win; the Lady Sparts
soccer team shut out Arlington 2-0, and volleyball defeated Shorecrest 27-25.
A grant from Medic One Foundation enabled several Stanwood firefighters to attend paramedic training.
