EARLY HISTORY
Mary Rindal and Theodore Rolfson were married over the holidays in 1899 at Milltown.
In 1910, John Hanson was determined to be a subscriber to this paper ever since it began publication (and was to continue for 40 more years).
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Alfred W. Popplewell was the cook at the Palace Hotel, well-known for his cuisine.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Mrs. Elizabeth Shore was the janitress of Stanwood Public Schools.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The road along Davis Slough between Camano and the Stanwood bridge, was posted with signs against illegal dumping of garbage.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Contracts were signed for construction of three new buildings at Twin City High School (today’s Stanwood Middle School).
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Camano Island Chamber of Commerce revived a campaign to get a separate post office for the island.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Merv Wilcoxen of Camano bought the Stanwood Hardware and Furniture business from S.R. Pusey.
A “Man of the Year” trophy was awarded to Orve Ronnei as historian for the American Legion Post, at the first annual Past Commanders’ dinner.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Tom and Joey Coughlin bought Gilbertson Hardware and remodeled it.
Camano Island Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Flanders won his department’s first marksmanship trophy.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Five girls from Stanwood and Camano were winners in the Dance Educators of American competition.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Emergency medics got their first chance to take tests for the new fire-based system.
Camano and Island County were closer to state Growth Management Act compliance.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
A multi-agency drill was held one weekend for simulated disasters including a train derailment near the Stanwood depot.
The baseball diamonds at Heritage Park received a facelift.
An ultralight aircraft went down on the mudflats near English Boom but pilot was uninjured.
Art Wiper was named 4A “Swim Coach of the Year.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.