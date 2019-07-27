Stanwood notes 1969 moon landing with sign.
EARLY HISTORY
In 1909, Emil Reichlin, born in Switzerland, came to Stanwood where he was a 55-year employee at Dettling Dairy Farm.
Rev. and Mrs. Baalson pastored Peace Lutheran Church in Silvana. He wrote “Karsten’s Kronikles, Days of Yore and More or Less” in 1997.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Elmer Thompson, whose parents came from Iowa to Warm Beach, later worked for the school district for 32 years.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
A brush fire, covering 30 acres, raged for five days at Cedarhome.
A shivaree, or charivari, was held for newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Moe. The shivaree, a traditional housewarming, started when neighbors arrived after dark at the newlyweds’ home, banging pots and pans and making lots of noise, then invited themselves in for cake and coffee.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
A pea vine shaker, invented by A. Landry and G. Weerda of Stanwood, was installed on viners in three states after they received the patent.
Greenwood Grange at Warm Beach hosted the annual strawberry festival with a dance and strawberry supper.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
The Great Northern Depot at East Stanwood remained open on Saturdays.
Workmen tore down a building to provide right of way for the new highway.
Grandpa Christensen remained on the job as attendant at Hall’s Service Station.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
The Home Nursing Course, taught to auxiliary members at the Madrona fire station, was completed.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Man walked on the moon for the first time, courtesy of Apollo 11. Stanwood took note by adding a directional sign on a pole near the viaduct.
Great Northern railroad discontinued two of its four daily passenger trains through Stanwood to Seattle and Vancouver, B.C.
Bookmobile trips started in this area.
Swim lessons were taught at Lake Goodwin by the Red Cross.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Representatives of several Puget Sound islands met on Camano to form a common front against over-development.
Rich Crouch became Camano Chapel’s new youth pastor.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
Marjorie Neill Gallery in Stanwood displayed Dale Chihuly’s works while he was art director of Pilchuck Glass School, located in Victoria Community northeast of Stanwood.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Island Transit and Camano riders braced for a drastic budget cut.
A Stanwood ranch offered abused horses a new life.
Hypothermic kayakers were plucked out of Port Susan Bay waters by a US Coast Guard helicopter.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
State Route 532 construction began, with barriers and cones marching in a straight line down the middle of the road, signaling delays for motorists for quite some time to come.
Chartwells, a food service management company, entered into negotiations with the school district.
Work was underway on the new Stanwood train station in east Stanwood.
Stanwood High School senior Kale Schmidt won a gold medal at a regional decathalon.
Volunteers removed invasive spartina at the Port Susan Bay Preserve.
Karin Rainier of Camano wore a traditional Swedish costume of her mother’s (made in 1930), when she became a U.S. citizen on July 4.
Camano residents could take yard waste to the Island County transfer station.
Ric Landvatter and fiancee Diana Storm of Stanwood were at Tour de France where they met their hero, Lance Armstrong.
EARLY HISTORY
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.