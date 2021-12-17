News files, 12.14.21
Hundreds participated in “An Old-Fashioned Christmas” — a citywide event in 2001 hosted by the Stanwood Chamber of Commerce and the Stanwood Area Historical Society at D.O. Pearson House. The annual event included fan favorites Frosty the Snowman, the Warm Beach Bear and Santa.

Dec. 12, 1911

The 10-inch water pipes ordered by Stanwood arrived and would be installed “in short time and with reasonable pressure,” according to the Stanwood Tidings newspaper. The effort would bring running water to residents’ homes for the first time. 

 

Dec. 10, 1931

Stanwood officials expressed dismay in the Twin City News about low voter turnout in the recent election. Only 45 of the 300 registered voters cast ballots.

 

Dec. 11, 1941

Elderly Stanwood residents were among those lobbying the state for a pension increase due to a higher cost of living. They were asking the Washington State Old Age Pension Union to increase their pensions by $40, which would likely take a statewide ballot measure to approve. 

 

Dec. 13, 1951

The U.S. Defense Production Administration gave $58,000 to Stanwood School District to help build the cafeteria, music building, wood shop building and a machinery storage shed at Twin City High School.

 

Dec. 14, 1961

The Country Garden Club, Stanwood Chamber of Commerce, West Coast Telephone Company, PUD and the Stanwood High FFA class united to plant nine living Christmas trees around town, allowing nearby businesses to decorate them for the holidays.

A reader submitted this photo in December 1961 of a sign along Highway 30 in eastern Iowa. 

 

Dec. 15, 1971

Santa arrived at Stanwood Elementary via helicopter to greet children. The event also featured skits by Stanwood High School students and each child received a bag of candy. 

 

Dec. 16, 1981

The American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to Stanwood school Superintendent Robert Larson asking the district to stop its “What does Christmas mean to me?” essay contest arguing it violated the constitution's separation of church and state doctrine. Larsen responded by writing the contest is not a required assignment and is done on the childrens’ own time at home.

 

Dec. 11, 1991

High school sweethearts George and Zetta McMullen reconnected 65 years later and were married Nov. 29, 1991. For their wedding gifts, the Warm Beach couple, both in their 80s, asked for food donations for the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank. The request collected hundreds of pounds of food. 

 

Dec. 11, 2001

Dec. 13, 2011

Hundreds of community members packed the Stanwood High gym to package 40,000 individual meals that were to be shipped to orphanages in Haiti, Dominican Republic, Sierra Leone and Malawi. The community raised $10,000 for the effort, which was spearheaded by Children of the Nations and Stanwood Foursquare Church.

 

