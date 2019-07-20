EARLY HISTORY: July 13, 1859, Peter Hansen was born in Denmark and later came to the Pacific Northwest where he bought property and helped found East Stanwood.
In 1909, Olaf P. E. Bratland of Norway came to Camano.
Another Camano resident, Olena Lyngstad, emigrated from Denmark.
Baseball was a favorite sport in the early 1900s, with almost every town having a team, and fierce rivalries sprang up. Stanwood successfully played teams that included Milltown, Utsaladdy and three different teams from Seattle.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Daniel O.K. Isaachsen came to Stanwood a few years prior from Norway and later became chief of the Stanwood fire department for many years.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
The new Union High School (later changed to Stanwood High School) district board held its first meeting.
The Camano Beach water main was completed.
The school board voted a 10-mill tax levy for property improvement.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Bible school, sponsored by the American Sunday School Union, held classes for 48 children at the Warm Beach school.
The Central Cafe added a new room for private diners.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
The beautification project of South Camano Grange got underway when they painted the Ladies Aid building at Utsalady.
Burtrum Medford owned Camp Grande in the late 1940s.
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
Torch Honor students from Twin City High School went sightseeing in Vancouver, B.C.
Kenneth Taylor was new pastor at Warm Beach Community Church.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
Nine girls were seeking the title of Community Fair Queen, a tradition that fell away as times changed.
First National Bank of Stanwood offered a new type of checking account – no service charge if an account balance was above $200.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
No city gas stations were open on weekends, due to the short allocations.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
On Camano Island and in north county 48 cases of whooping cough were reported.
20 YEARS AGO (1990)
The school board assigned teachers to two new schools opened on Camano Island.
A storefront decoration contest was held for businesses located along the annual fair parade route.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Armed robbers entered a Stanwood restaurant through the back door near closing time and tied up employees before taking $700 from the till.
Burglars were foiled when they attempted to rob a Camano Island grocery store and were met by employees sleeping overnight in the store.
Robert Pederson was the new Community Development and Planning director in Island County.
Wenberg State Park became a Snohomish County property.
Bible Baptist Church Stanwood graduated its first two students after three years of study for their certificates in theology.
SHS Technology Student Association competed at the national conference in Denver, with two students winning second place.
Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation was in its 50th year of awarding scholarships to local students.
Kevin Reimer of Camano was the new principal at Highland Christian School in Arlington.
A school supply drive was underway to aid families in need.
Crab season opened with catches of larger-than-usual crab.
Budget restraints decreased funding for mowing along Camano Island roads.
After 25 years at the Stanwood Camano News as copy editor, Linda Beam of Camano retired and Sarah Arney of Oso took her place.
