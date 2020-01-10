EARLY HISTORY
The first mill in Washington state was Grennan and Cranney Mill Co. at Old Utsalady on Camano Island.
In 1910, Sam Lund and Ole Nelson went to the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition in Seattle. Both were employees at Nicklason’s Mill.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Peter Johnson of Freeborn District served in World War I.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
Stanwood National Bank and First National Bank of Stanwood consolidated effective Jan. 1.
It was 18 degrees with snow.
A charivari was given for Mr. and Mrs. Eagle Hansen at Utsalady following their marriage. Charivari was a surprise party at the newlyweds home, involving banging pots and pans.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
The University of Washington men’s debate team appeared at the Warm Beach Hall, sponsored by the Greenwood Grange and Warm Beach PTA.
Assistant postmaster, Mrs. Otis Bellinger, resigned to move to Shelton with her husband.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
For the first time in many years, 7 inches of snow fell followed by flurries to over a foot of snow. Temperatures dropped to 5 degrees.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The new PUD building would be built as soon as the earth fill settled.
The old Stanwood Methodist Church building was moved to Oliver Street.
Hundreds of yards of fill earth were dumped on the south side of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church for the new wing to be erected.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
The school board offered to pay the city $4,500 toward a sewer hookup for the new high school and Lincoln School.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Camano Island Inn celebrated its second anniversary.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
The first annual high school alumni basketball game was held, with legends walking the boards: Ballard, Nemo, Wickstrom, Struiksma, Strieby, Stang and two Hezels.
A Christmas tree disposal was held at Terry’s Corner Fire Station.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Despite fears, the Y2K of computers did not shut down the world.
Stanwood-Camano celebrated a century with early day pioneer families remembered: Lien, Anderson, Giard, Pearson, Gunderson, Johnson, Peterson, Gardener, Olsen and Nicklason, among others.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
An innovator in veterinary medicine, Dr. Harold Warsinske, DVM of Stanwood, passed away Dec. 25 at age 91. His groundbreaking techniques in the embryo transfer industry spread worldwide, but he was never too busy to aid local dairymen.
Nine-year-old Trevor Stephens raised $141.88 by selling handmade Christmas cards and donating it to Safe Harbor free clinic “to help pay for someone who couldn’t afford medical help.”
W.B. James Kemp was installed as Worshipful Master of Camanio Masonic Lodge 19 of Stanwood.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.