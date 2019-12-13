EARLY HISTORY
Before 1900: A well company drilled down 350 feet in Victoria Community for water but struck a vein of coal instead.
At the Cedarhome Store, they drilled only 60 feet and hit water.
In 1909, cougars and wildcats were terrorizing Cedarhome citizens, with a large panther attacking a 12-year-old boy on the way home from school. It laid the boy down and held him for 10 minutes until the boy’s lusty cries drove the critter away. Both recovered.
100 YEARS AGO (1919)
Oscar Swanson of Stanwood was serving in the U.S. Navy.
The Moes of Stanwood welcomed new baby Frank on Dec. 1.
90 YEARS AGO (1929)
Stanwood faced a water famine for the coming winter if the dry weather continued.
Dr. Fish, Bellingham Normal School president, gave the address at the dedication of Lincoln High School auditorium. The Normal School later became Western Washington University.
80 YEARS AGO (1939)
Hec Edmondson from the UW, was guest speaker at the football banquet in city hall.
The newly formed CCI Club on Camano had a baked food and handiwork sale to raise money to buy candy for the Christmas meeting.
70 YEARS AGO (1949)
Mrs. Elizabeth Satrum, pioneer postmaster and general merchant at Florence, was given a farewell party at Satrum Hall before moving to Sedro Woolley.
When workmen repaired doors at the Stanwood Oil distributing center at East Stanwood, they found a PI newspaper dated 1919. (PI was the “Post Intelligencer” of Seattle)
60 YEARS AGO (1959)
After utilities on the right of way were removed, construction began on the railroad overpass at East Stanwood. The completed roadway became a natural dike across the flats that prevented floods from inundating both towns.
50 YEARS AGO (1969)
It took 134 loads of fill material at the site of the new Stanwood Irvine Public Library site.
The NEWS office began closing on Saturdays, “as hardly anyone comes in anyway,” said the editor.
40 YEARS AGO (1979)
Nearly $100,000 was earmarked to improve the Camano Multi-Purpose Center.
The Blue Griffin Restaurant opened in the old First National Bank of Stanwood building in west end of town.
30 YEARS AGO (1989)
The late Bonnie Cole had a star named after her, recorded by the International Star Registry.
Nicholas Allen of Stanwood was one of the keepers of a time capsule in Olympia, and would return at age 35 years. Every 25 years until 2389, “keepers” would return to fill another compartment of the capsule.
20 YEARS AGO (1999)
Property taxes were to dip with fewer fees anticipated.
State government was ready for Y2K, but “be prepared just in case.”
Teens were cited for explosives at school.
10 YEARS AGO (2009)
Four different law enforcement agencies were in Stanwood High School, making a sweep using narcotics search dogs; no heroin was found.
Stanwood lit its town Christmas tree near the new train platform.
The City Council raised water and sewer taxes by 8 percent.
At the 14th annual Real Heroes breakfast at Tulalip Resort Casino, among the 14 people honored, were Nathan McGrath and Jeremy Darrow of Stanwood for rescuing a girl trapped in her car after it plunged into the river.
Kent Langabeer retired from the firm he started in 1962, Langabeer McKernan Burnett.
Mabana Fire Station had pet resuscitation masks on three of its rigs, a donation from the Mabana Flames.
