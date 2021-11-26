Nov. 24, 1911
A new concrete dike at East Stanwood was not yet cured when floodwaters from the Stillaguamish River pushed in. The 1909 flood had been 6 inches higher, yet many people moved in with friends on higher ground when floors submerged. As water rose, people staked down (wooden) sidewalks and anchored road signs. For days, people traveled the streets by boat. Two ladies, "coming from milking bossy" tipped their boat and both went overboard "but afterward stated that neither got very wet."
Nov. 19, 1931
Stanwood was busy with remodeling. Dr. Ellery Fales of Ritzville arrived with a truckload of goods and set to work remodeling the second floor of the old Bank of Stanwood building into a hospital. The Oyster Co. remodeled a Carnation Co. building in Stanwood where, by week's end, oysters would be brought by scow to the facility’s new docks. Before, oysters had been shucked on a floating house at Juniper Beach. The company stepped up output from five to 12 gallons per day.
Nov. 20, 1941
Work was underway to construct a new naval air base on “Whidby” Island. A $3 million project included a dock and pier on Crescent Harbor with four seaplane ramps, seaplane hangars, bulkheads, barracks, a mess hall, bakery and administration building. The project included filling, grading, clearing and grubbing the land. Labor officials announced that all qualified local men would be employed before seeking outside help.
Nov. 22, 1951
“Even a condemned person is privileged to one last good meal before going to his death.” Washington State Patrol urged safe driving over the Thanksgiving weekend. “If 10 men were to be hanged on Thanksgiving Day at the State Penitentiary,” Chief James Pride said, it would make headlines. “Yet that many people in this state may lose their lives over the Thanksgiving weekend in needless traffic accidents.”
Nov. 23, 1961
Stanwood councilmen voted to allow “live music — but no communal singing or dancing — in the town’s taverns.” S.N. Benjamin, proprietor of the Stanwood Hotel and Tavern, had made the request.
Nov. 24, 1971
“Stanwood-Camano Neighbors in Need” was formed to coordinate local church and agency efforts in meeting residents’ emergency needs. Jeanie Ovenell was named coordinator and took in calls for donations of food and clothing. Mrs. Hilde, school nurse, said the free lunch program, subsidized by the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation, went from 60 students the prior year to 167 this year.
Nov. 25, 1981
Snohomish County released an environmental impact statement for its proposed Agricultural Preservation Plan. The plan was designed to protect farmlands from urban development by designating agricultural areas to remain in farms, including portions of the Stillaguamish River valleys.
Nov. 27, 1991
Stanwood representatives made the case to the state Department of Transportation that traffic lights and turn lanes were needed on Highway 532. The state undercut the need for improvements, citing a prediction that the area’s growth rate was less than 3%. Stanwood Police Chief Bob Kane said, “… we’re going to watch your figures with a (wary) eye. I have to question everything you guys are going to do.”
Nov. 22, 2011
In an effort to eliminate polio worldwide, retired ophthalmologist Lee Harman of Camano Island hosted a fundraiser. “We are on the brink of eradicating this tenacious disease,” he said. “Music in the Man Cave,” was held in his airplane hangar at Arlington Airport. It was a night of eating and libations, set to a slate of musicians, including a jazz harpist.
