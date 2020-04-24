EARLY HISTORY
In 1890, Nicolai and Emilie Thomle arrived in Stanwood from Norway and bought the James Kathbert homestead 2 miles southeast of town. He was born in 1843 and graduated from agriculture school in Lilehammer.
Knut Vognild’s wife Hannah was born in Norway in 1887, and married him after migrating here about in 1910, moving to Silvana where they lived for the next 50 years.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Wes Gray and Forrest Johnson of Seattle brought their plane here and offered $5 rides from Andrew Leckness’ farm field.
Walter Walker came home to Conway after serving as radio operator with the U.S. Navy in WWI.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
First National Bank chose the Andrew Simonson property corner of Main/Center streets to build the new bank.
Clifford and Minnie Turk moved to Silvana last year; he was born in Minnesota in 1902, had eight brothers and a sister; they later moved to East Stanwood.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Both mayors of the Stanwoods agreed there would be no change to daylight saving time in the Twin Cities.
Mrs. Hilda Hanson resigned as JSH matron; R. and Mrs. K.N. Letmolle of Seattle took over.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Pioneer Historical Society reorganized.
D. Carl Pearson, the first white child born in this area, spoke to the morning coffee hour at Irvin Library.
Rainfall for 1959 in the Triangle Bay area was 32.5 inches.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
An area manufacturer of the “honey-comb” structural materials used in Apollo moon-ships, spoke to the Kiwanis Club.
Les’s Auto Repair had open house for the new building (above Triangle Park).
Green Wood Garden Club planted new shrubs at Greenwood Grange out Warm Beach way.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Travelers can no more view the stationary pea viners along Highway 532, nor smell the pea aroma all over town, as the viners were dismantled.
Stanwood wrestlers qualified for the State AA tourney.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Myrtle Stensaa, Stanwood’s “one-woman chamber of commerce,” urged a cleanup of town on Earth Rally ‘90.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Stanwood Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary Club members planted flowering plum trees all along Main Street, which continue to bloom.
Camano Island Soaps is a new at-home business on the island.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
The courts say no duplexes may be built in Warm Beach, following a two-year civil battle with Warm Beach Stewards and property owners.
A skating rink on Camano Island uses an artificial ice surface in the 3,000-square-foot practice rink.
SHS Science Olympiad team placed first in the state and are off to the national competition in May.
The flowering plum trees planted all along Main Street 10 years ago, were in full bloom, their pink blossoms brightening the drive along 271st.
