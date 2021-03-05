Early History
In February 1884, 19 people met at the Olaus and Hans Olsen home in Silvana to organize Zion Lutheran Church. Lumber for the church building was bought at Utsalady, towed upriver, then taken by ox-drawn sleds to the building site in Silvana where the church was built and completed in 1891. The cost: $750.
March 7, 1911
Burglars pried open the safe at Stanwood Lumber Co. and took $60 in cash, then went over to the parsonage of the Presbyterian Church, taking a watch, a loaf of bread and $1.25 — all while the Rev. Dolph was at church, conducting services.
March 1, 1921
The Monday Study Club heard a speaker tell how the growing use of narcotics was sapping the morality of American boys and girls.
March 3, 1931
Ole Hanson planted 10 acres of cabbage for seed on the Anderson estate, now known as the big white “Klondike Manor” at the top of the hill overlooking east Stanwood.
March 4, 1941
Ole Eide, state game protector, helped the state to plant 10,000 fingerling trout in Lake Shoecraft, just south of Lake Goodwin. They were the first to be taken from the new Snohomish fish hatchery near Cicero.
March 6, 1951
A bill to provide money for a survey of the most feasible ferry landing on Camano was introduced in the House at Olympia.
March 7, 1961
Work began on straightening the Florence Road, rerouting the roadway west of the Florence Store to tie in with the existing roadway, Marine Drive, south of Stanwood.
March 2, 1971
Stanwood FFA members refurbished 23 benches from a church camp at Burlington and donated them to the Stanwood Camano Community Fair for seating around the grounds.
March 3, 1981
Because of a budget crunch during a nationwide economic recession, Stanwood sought $100,000 in emergency interest-bearing warrants to pay its bills. Projects such as flood-control efforts, needed road repairs and expanding city services were put on hold. "Unfortunately, the day of reckoning is near," councilman Roger Bird said.
March 5, 1991
A coalition of local government officials were studying plans to build an airport near Stanwood, near the Interstate 5 and Highway 532 junction. The group was considering airport sites as part of the Seattle area's "Vision 2020" study that predicted growth north of Seattle and the need for a SeaTac-like airport.
March 6, 2001
A 6.8 magnitude, 30-second earthquake centered near Nisqually was felt in Stanwood on Feb. 28 but caused little damage. Some books and pictures fell, and some drivers pulled over thinking they had flat tires.
