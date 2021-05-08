Early History
The birth of Gladys Ryan to pioneers Carl and Aagot Ryan was noted in the newspaper in April, 1901. She would later be one of the 12 members of the Stanwood High School Class of 1919.
May 2, 1911
Among early East Stanwood businesses on record included the Depot Restaurant, Gunderson’s General Store, Montana Livery Stable, Stanwood Grain Company and a skating rink.
May 3, 1921
D.O. Pearson — the first mayor of Stanwood — celebrated his 75th birthday April 11, and his general store at that time was the third one he had built in Stanwood.
May 5, 1931
Utsalady, Camano, Central and Livingston Bay schools met at the Central school for a play-day.
May 6, 1941
The Island County road barn and warehouse at Livingston Bay on Camano was burglarized.
May 1, 1951
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church Diamond Jubilee was held in Stanwood.
May 2, 1961
The largest single shipment of furniture ever to be delivered at the Stanwood Hardware Co. arrived via a large van, and an open house was held in celebration of the store’s long years of serving Stanwood.
May 4, 1971
With the advent of the Amtrak network under the auspices of the federal government, the Seattle-Vancouver passenger service of Burlington Northern train was chopped off as of May 1. Final local passengers April 30 were Cindy Taylor, Debbie Burns, Janice Kappel, Lori Naas, Ceclia Hollingsworth and Karen Strandjord.
May 5, 1981
Snohomish County Council wanted answers from Northern Tier Pipeline Co., who planned a line across Camano Island and north of Stanwood. Trans-Mountain was seeking a pipeline permit.
May 7, 1991
Camano Islanders vowed to organize a parks and recreation department.
May 3, 2001
Around 50 Cedarhome Elementary students helped plant 160 more trees along the Stillaguamish River, along with personnel from the Flood Control District.
May 3, 2011
Stanwood Community and Senior Center’s new Hopelink transportation service brought the Stanwood Community and Senior Center from near bankruptcy to solvency, due to efforts of Executive Director Michelle Johnson.
