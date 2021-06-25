Early History
Mr. and Mrs. Lars Larsen were married in Denmark May 10, 1901, and he came ahead to prepare their home in Cedarhome where she joined him later.
June 20, 1911
Among senior graduates’ names were those of pioneers' families who later became “movers and shakers” around Stanwood: Clyde Brokaw, Alf Willard, Maude Howard, George Astel, Frank Howard and Erik Eide. They were part of the first graduating class from the high school in Stanwood.
June 21, 1921
Nickolai Lien of Stanwood served his country in World War I and was one of 10 siblings who were prominent Stanwood citizens.
June 16, 1931
Commencement for the 40 graduates of Stanwood High School was held in the Ideal Theatre, now the site of a parking lot for Bank of America.
June 17, 1941
Produce grown in vegetable gardens on the Florence School grounds, sponsored by the PTA, was later canned and used for hot lunches in the school cafeteria.
June 19, 1951
Joel Lynn of the Madrona Beach community on Camano Island was the new mail carrier for Route 1 in Stanwood, taking the place of George Hancock, who served 30 years as carrier.
June 22, 1961
Camano Island State Park was averaging 6,600 visitors a week.
June 22, 1971
Stanwood was considering building a pool somewhere in town, likely on school property. The cost was estimated at $600,000 — or about $10 a year in taxes for the average homeowner.
June 23, 1981
A girl’s choir from Molde Norway performed in concert at the Little White Church on the Hill near Silvana.
June 26, 1991
The Stanwood-Camano School District bought the 20-acre site that would become Cedarhome Elementary School for $170,000. School officials said a school wasn't needed at the time but was anticipating growth to happen in the area in the future.
June 19, 2001
Cama Beach was officially placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It joined the D.O. Pearson House in Stanwood and the Utsalady Ladies Aid hall on Camano as places on the register. "Cama Beach is valuable on many levels, from the marine environment, to the forest, to archaeological as well as its more recent social and cultural history," local historian Karen Prasse told the Stanwood Camano News.
June 21, 2011
Ed Peterson, executive director of Housing Hope, handed keys to eight families who had recently completed their Copper Station homes: one single dad, three single moms and four families were able to move in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.