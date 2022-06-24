June 21, 1912
Stanwood Mayor D.O. Pearson issued a notice to “owners of sidewalks” in town. He informed them that they must “repair their sidewalks otherwise the town authorities will repair them after July 1 and levy a tax against the property owner to cover the expense.”
June 22, 1922
Barry Wright, an assistant at the Stop and Shop grocery in Stanwood, was shocked to discover a snake when unboxing bananas. “The long, wicked-looking snake” was coiled tightly, according to a report in the Stanwood News. Store officials said the snake likely was packed in South America as the fruit was picked green. It then took a steamer to New Orleans and a refrigerated train car to Seattle. The store manager put a bounty on mice to feed the snake, presumably a young boa constrictor, which has become a store attraction.
June 23, 1932
Thieves stole several red glim lanterns that hung at dangerous areas along the Warm Beach-Lake Goodwin highway. The community was asked to keep an eye out for those responsible, who would be sentenced to a year in the state penitentiary if caught.
June 25, 1942
The Washington State Defense Council was offering the public the opportunity to take a “sniff test.” Council officials were to stop in Stanwood as part of a statewide tour to allow people to smell the different types of gases used in warfare should the region see an attack.
June 19, 1952
The Madrona District Fire Association officially became Camano Fire District No. 4, a legal fire district instead of a loosely organized volunteer organization. The change allowed for the formation of a fire commission board.
June 21, 1962
Activity in the downtown area was in full swing. The community turned out to celebrate the grand opening of Wayne Schaaf’s new Chevron gas station, featuring free Pepsi-Cola and balloons. Meanwhile, a newly formed young men’s group, Stanwood Jaycee, set up 33 American flags on local businesses for Flag Day. The national observance started in 1950 after Congress approved the measure. It occurs on June 14 each year.
June 21, 1972
Officials dedicated the opening of the Country Club fire station on Camano Island. A steady stream of visitors dropped by to inspect the building and the station’s new fire truck. The addition of the station was also expected to lower insurance rates for property owners in a five-mile radius.
June 23, 1982
Thirty-five cases of cheese were stolen from the Stanwood-Camano Food Bank. Each case contained 30 pounds of cheese. “They knew what they wanted — they went right where the cheese was,” food bank officials told the Stanwood News.
June 24, 1992
Four Stanwood High students who were boating from Kayak Point to Langley noticed a boat beached on the southern tip of Camano with its engine running as the tide was going out. They investigated and found no operator. They helped the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities mount a search but no victim was found.
June 25, 2002
A south Camano Island property was vandalized with spray-painted threats that many called a hate crime. The vandals spray-painted the anarchy symbol and a number of expletives, many of which were misspelled. The victims were outspoken environmentalists and suspect the vandals targeted them for their beliefs.
June 19, 2012
There were 68 cars in the fifth annual Stanwood Camano soap box derby despite heavy rain. Isaac Placek and Daniel Imus — both former champions — won their divisions and a trip to the national championships in Akron, Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.