April 5, 1912
Mrs. Lizzie Brownell Irvine, considered one of the first pioneering women in Stanwood, died in Seattle and bequeathed $200,000 to the Masonic Home, $2,500 to the Stanwood Library and thousands more to a smattering of charities throughout Western Washington. Her husband, J.H. Irvine, survived her and said he plans to make similar donations when he dies.
April 6, 1922
The East Stanwood council considered passing ordinances to force businesses and the Great Northern Railroad to change the names they use from “Stanwood” to “East Stanwood,” since the latter was now the name of the city near the train depot. Railroad officials scoffed at the idea, according to the Stanwood News. “Your two towns will grow together in a few years. What will your consolidated town be called then? Most likely Stanwood. So then it would be very foolish don’t you think to change the name only to have to change it back again in a few years,” railroad representative I.C. Gilman told the city council. The two towns would merge in 1960.
April 7, 1932
The Stanwood City Council heard from “a great bevy of citizens tugging at the city’s purse,” the Twin City News reported. School Board representatives asked for money to help pay to keep the lights on. A group of nine homeowners asked for road improvements. Other citizens presented other financial requests. “Where are we going to get the money?” councilman Conners asked. The newspaper wrote that “after stroking their beards in thoughtful silence for some minutes, the city dads referred the matters to city committees for recommendations.”
April 9, 1942
Sheriff Tom Clark hosted a bomb demonstration to about 700 people at Stanwood High School. Clark, a munitions expert, ignited a chemical bomb and a 50-pound explosive inside makeshift buildings brought to the school. “Every protection will be provided in order that all attending may feel safe,” officials told the Twin City News prior to the event. The demonstration was for people to “acquire first-hand information of the terrible destructiveness of these incendiary bombs and lethal gasses.”
April 10, 1952
The Civil Defense group planned a Red Alert drill for the entire community. Schools were to evacuate and practice taking cover, emergency personnel were to mobilize and test equipment, and city officials were to mobilize at City Hall. Volunteers were sought to help direct traffic. Citizens were to “keep calm and cool; stay home; put out lights; lie down; stay away from windows; and don’t telephone.”
April 12, 1962
A large expansion was underway at the Free Methodist Warm Beach Conference grounds. Workers were building two family-style dormitories, a heated swimming pool, paved roads and a sewage lagoon, allowing 250 lots to be connected to utilities.
April 12, 1972
Longtime Stanwood mayor Albert C. Moe died at age 85 after an extended battle with an illness. Moe served on the Stanwood City Council for 16 years and then as mayor for 11 years from 1949 to 1960. Born in Norway, he moved to Stanwood in 1895.
April 14, 1982
A Seattle couple opened Markham’s General Store on Highway 532 on Camano Island selling antiques, housewares and self-proclaimed “junk.” The couple planned to eventually build a 160-unit self-storage facility on the site.
April 15, 1992
Chuck Churchill, the Fire District 6 chief at Terry’s Corner on Camano Island, helped rescue a motorist and two children after they crashed into a pond 340 feet off of Camano Hill Road. The crash likely occurred because the driver suffered a medical emergency, but everyone ended up OK, according to authorities.
April 9, 2002
Island County Commissioners voted 3-0 to stop spraying chemicals along roadways to control weeds. Officials said they would shift gears and maintain roads with mowing instead.
April 10, 2012
Cases of whooping cough reached epidemic levels in the state. Snohomish County had the most cases in Washington with 200. Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory illness, is combated via the Tdap vaccine.
