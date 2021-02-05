Early History
John Robb, born in Ireland in 1837, came to Norman in the late 1870s and settled on his farm, only the second white man living along the Stillaguamish River.
Feb. 7, 1911
A dog theft case came before Judge Ketchum and at the conclusion of the proceedings, he found Mr. Pool innocent of any intentions of larceny over the $25 dog.
Feb. 1, 1921
Large old-growth timber more than 12 feet in diameter was being logged in the Utsalady area by Esary & Co. According to unofficial reports in the Twin City News, the last old-growth tree was cut down in the 1950s, also in the Utsalady area, measuring more than 9 feet in diameter.
Feb. 3, 1931
A rapidly growing industry of oyster raising, unfamiliar to local folks, was started in tidelands off Juniper Beach where Stanwood Oyster Co. had beds. Oyster production in the state would grow from 31,000 gallons in 1931 to 1.1 million a decade later.
Feb. 4, 1941
Chicago-born Alfred Zeisler lived in Germany during World War II and was the first one to house the underground movement against Hitler. He became a successful movie producer and later escaped from Germany to the United States, settling on Camano Island until his death in 1985.
Feb. 6, 1951
Vernon Huntington and son Bob opened Huntington’s Corner store on Camano at the branch of what was then Camp Grande and Madrona Beach roads. The store sold gas, feed, hardware and groceries.
Feb. 2, 1961
Camano Island switched its phones to a dial system, where users had to dial a new seven-digit number rather than lift the receiver and ask an operator to ring someone. “Lift the receiver and listen for a ‘dial-tone’ (a steady humming sound). … When you hear the tone, place your finger in the opening where the ‘1’ appears. Turn the dial until your finger strikes the stop, then release,” instructions read in the Twin City News.
Feb. 2, 1971
The flats around Stanwood were under the deepest sheet of water that anyone can remember. The flood and rainwater surrounded Stanwood High School, which later became Stanwood Middle School.
Feb. 3, 1981
Stanwood area payphones were converted to coin-free access, allowing “customers to contact the operator without depositing the usual 15 cents,” according to the Stanwood Camano News. The switch also enabled users to dial 911 without paying.
Feb. 6, 1991
Stanwood School Superintendent Ray Reid, who was also a major with the 6224th U.S. Army Reserves, was called to duty to serve as part of the Persian Gulf War. Reid was ordered to report to Fort Huachuca in Arizona to help train Army medics.
Feb. 6, 2001
Marjean Denby and Jeanie Garrioch of Warm Beach went to Nepal to climb Mount Dhaulagiri, the 26,795-foot-high peak in the Himalayas, and along the same route that Marco Polo traveled in the 13th century. “It was breathtaking,” Garrioch recalled.
Feb. 1, 2011
Workshops were held at senior centers in Stanwood and on Camano Island to discuss creating a voluntary Port Susan Marine Stewardship Area. The pact would provide a way for stakeholders to identify key actions to build a healthier ecosystem and benefit those who live, work and recreate in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.