Early History
After coming with her parents in a covered wagon to Washington Territory in 1861, Martha Hancock was later married to Albert Leamer and they moved to a farm in Stanwood. She was a direct descendant of John Hancock, signer of the Declaration of Independence.
March 7, 1911
Charles Amundson came to Stanwood to work at the Bank of East Stanwood and later married Judith Hjeld. They built a 15-room house that still stands on the street leading up the brick hill to the high school.
March 9, 1921
An aunt of Marshal Tito of Yugoslavia, Frances Broze Hercigonja and husband George came to Lake Goodwin with their five children.
March 10, 1931
North and southbound owl buses — routes that run at night — were discontinued, so mail was brought to Stanwood and East Stanwood on a motorbus called the “Star Route.”
March 11, 1941
A 12-acre tract on south Camano Island was dedicated by Norman Bates for Boy Scouts at Sunnyshore Acres.
March 13, 1951
For the third straight year, the Stanwood Cardinals defeated the Darrington Loggers for the district basketball championship.
March 14, 1961
The iconic J.E. Hamilton & Sons, Inc. lumber mill in Stanwood was sold to two men from out of town who had plans to restart the mill and produce lumber for the wholesale market.
March 9, 1971
John Corbally, a popular early 1950s high school principal here, became president of the University of Illinois.
March 10, 1981
Rising flood insurance costs could discourage further development in the city’s flood plain if steps were not taken to prevent it.
March 12, 1991
About 66% of Camano Island voters said no to incorporate the island as a city. "It was really a shock," proponents told the Stanwood Camano News of the election result. Supporters had argued that incorporation would provide Camano residents a stronger voice over what happens on the island. Critics said they weren't happy about adding another layer of government.
March 13, 2001
The City Council barred a new shopping center at the northeast corner of 72nd Avenue and Highway 532.
March 8, 2011
Northwest country singer and businessman Gerry Andal, 67, of Stanwood, died after heart surgery. Andal, who owned several restaurants, retired in 2009 but then decided to lease the former Blazing Saddles restaurant (currently Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.