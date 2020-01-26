EARLY HISTORY
The Edward Lancasters moved from North Dakota to Florence in 1900.
Jens Lee emigrated from Norway to East Stanwood.
In 1910, N. S. Tollefson arrived in East Stanwood from Minnesota.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Charles Brown owned and operated both the Camano Grande and Maple Grove resorts on Camano Island.
90 YEARS AGO (1930)
E. E. Barnet, implement dealer of Mount Vernon, leased the Thorsen building in Stanwood to stock a line of John Deere implements.
Commercial clubs of both cities discussed feasibility of growing lettuce for commercial purposes here.
About $l.5 million was on deposit in the two strong banks of the Twin Cities.
80 YEARS AGO (1940)
A new food processing plant was to be built, for canning rabbits and fish, by the company which acquired Camano Blue Point Oyster Co. property.
State examinations were held at Union High School for eighth graders.
70 YEARS AGO (1950)
Blizzard weather interrupted most of the tri-county high school basketball play.
After four months, the school cafeteria grew from 256 lunches served to 430 for the 60-cent meal.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
During winter months, all clam tides along Camano beaches came at night, requiring use of gasoline or oil lanterns by clam diggers. Only the winking lights and scraping sound of shovels on stones indicated the presence of the diggers.
50 YEARS AGO (1970)
Port Susan Homemakers Club celebrated its 38thanniversary.
The Stanwood Cardinals raced to a 57-32 win over Lake Stevens Vikings.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Josephine Sunset Home reported over $191,000 in its building fund.
Fire auxiliaries put on parties at Camano Shores Nursing home.
David Day won the “Voice of Democracy” contest sponsored by the VFW and auxiliary.
30 YEARS AGO (1990)
Camano Neon was the latest business venture at Terry’s Corner.
Stanwood Planning Agency recommended that the Lund housing development be restricted to those older than 55.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Alyssa Palmer was the first New Year’s baby born for the Stanwood area.
The school board vowed to have a new era of respect at meetings.
The city was checking out the cost of a new library.
Island County was named in a wrongful death suit.
10 YEARS AGO (2010)
High winds over the weekend downed trees and power lines; high tides and wind threatened to flood Driftwood Shores.
A 43-member budget task force eyed a $4 million cut for the Stanwood-Camano School District.
Community Transit proposed service changes that included the elimination of the Stanwood to Boeing route.
Mission teams from Camano were still on track to leave for Haiti in spite of the devastating 7.0 earthquake there.
The Sparts took second place in Western Conference 4A North basketball.
Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington held an open house for its major expansion. The hospital serves people from the Silvana and Stanwood area.
The Stanwood-Camano Relay for Life kicked off its relay at the Big Red Barn on the Stanwood-Camano Fairgrounds.
The WSCFF Burn Foundation provided crucial funding for burn research by selling calendars featuring “poster boy” firefighters, some local.
The Census Bureau held tests for employment with the 2010 Census at the library.
Camano Island author Mary Trimble released her third novel, “Tenderfoot.”
Haggen collected donations for their Warm Clothes for Kids drive.
The Booster Club sponsored a Lil’ Cheer Clinic for grades K-5.
